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Minneapolis
🔧 Minneapolis Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings
3 days ago
Minneapolis has a solid mix of hands-on jobs right now, from union street cleaning to higher-paying maintenance roles with strong benefits.
Below are several building and grounds openings you can skim and apply to fast.
Night Lead Custodian
- Employer: Wayzata Public Schools
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (2:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.)
- Pay: $22.84 – $24.62/hour + $0.40/hour shift differential
- Highlights: Lead evening custodial work to keep school spaces safe and comfortable. Comes with medical, dental, life insurance, long-term disability, EAP, and 403(b) employer match.
Maintenance Technician
- Employer: Woodlake Healthcare
- Location: Minneapolis, MN 55428
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: Up to $19.88/hour
- Highlights: Do repairs, light construction, painting, plumbing, and preventive maintenance in a healthcare setting. Includes health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), and paid time off.
Driving Cleaning Associate (Cleaning Ambassador)
- Employer: Block By Block
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full-time, union role
- Pay: $22.07/hour (weekly pay)
- Schedule: Options including Wed–Sun 6:00 a.m.–2:30 p.m. and Sat–Wed 6:00 a.m.–2:30 p.m.
- Must Have: Valid driver’s license
- Highlights: Outdoor job keeping downtown clean and welcoming while driving and walking your route. Union benefits, weekly pay, pay advances, PTO, free uniforms, and full insurance options.
Cleaning Associate (Cleaning Ambassador)
- Employer: Block By Block
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full-time, union role
- Pay: $22.07/hour (weekly pay)
- Schedule: Multiple shifts, including Sun–Thu 10:00 a.m.–6:30 p.m., Sat–Wed 6:00 a.m.–2:30 p.m., and Tue–Sat 2:30 p.m.–11:00 p.m.
- Driver’s License: Preferred (not required)
- Highlights: Street-level cleaning, graffiti removal, light landscaping, and helping visitors with directions. Training provided, plus PTO, insurance, free uniforms, and 401(k).
Traveling Cleaning Technician
- Employer: SRV Temperature Solutions / Simply Right
- Location: Based in Minneapolis, travels in MN, IL, and OH
- Type: Full-time, traveling role
- Pay: $1,564+ biweekly (rate discussed in interview)
- Highlights: Travel to different cities to do pressure washing and window cleaning at commercial sites. Company covers hotel stays, per diem for meals, a company vehicle, and all equipment.
Facilities Maintenance Technician I
- Employer: Padagis LLC
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full-time, first shift
- Pay: $25 – $32/hour (depending on experience and level)
- Highlights: General building and grounds maintenance, inspections, and equipment repair in a regulated facility. Great if you have 2+ years’ experience, basic mechanical/electrical skills, and want steady hours with a larger company.
Maintenance & Reliability Manager
- Employer: Jobot (for a manufacturing client)
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full-time leadership role
- Pay: $120,000 – $140,000/year + profit sharing & bonus
- Highlights: Lead maintenance, reliability, and facilities teams in a manufacturing plant. Ideal if you have 10+ years industrial maintenance and 5+ years leadership, and want to drive uptime, preventive maintenance, and team development.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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