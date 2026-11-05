🔧 Minneapolis Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Minneapolis has a solid mix of hands-on jobs right now, from union street cleaning to higher-paying maintenance roles with strong benefits.

Below are several building and grounds openings you can skim and apply to fast.

Employer: Wayzata Public Schools

Wayzata Public Schools Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (2:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.)

Pay: $22.84 – $24.62/hour + $0.40/hour shift differential

Highlights: Lead evening custodial work to keep school spaces safe and comfortable. Comes with medical, dental, life insurance, long-term disability, EAP, and 403(b) employer match.

Employer: Woodlake Healthcare

Location: Minneapolis, MN 55428

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: Up to $19.88/hour

Highlights: Do repairs, light construction, painting, plumbing, and preventive maintenance in a healthcare setting. Includes health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), and paid time off.

Employer: Block By Block

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time, union role

Pay: $22.07/hour (weekly pay)

Schedule: Options including Wed–Sun 6:00 a.m.–2:30 p.m. and Sat–Wed 6:00 a.m.–2:30 p.m.

Options including and Must Have: Valid driver’s license

Highlights: Outdoor job keeping downtown clean and welcoming while driving and walking your route. Union benefits, weekly pay, pay advances, PTO, free uniforms, and full insurance options.

Employer: Block By Block

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time, union role

Pay: $22.07/hour (weekly pay)

Schedule: Multiple shifts, including Sun–Thu 10:00 a.m.–6:30 p.m. , Sat–Wed 6:00 a.m.–2:30 p.m. , and Tue–Sat 2:30 p.m.–11:00 p.m.

Multiple shifts, including , , and Driver’s License: Preferred (not required)

(not required) Highlights: Street-level cleaning, graffiti removal, light landscaping, and helping visitors with directions. Training provided, plus PTO, insurance, free uniforms, and 401(k).

Employer: SRV Temperature Solutions / Simply Right

Location: Based in Minneapolis, travels in MN, IL, and OH

Type: Full-time, traveling role

Pay: $1,564+ biweekly (rate discussed in interview)

Highlights: Travel to different cities to do pressure washing and window cleaning at commercial sites. Company covers hotel stays, per diem for meals, a company vehicle, and all equipment.

Employer: Padagis LLC

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time, first shift

Pay: $25 – $32/hour (depending on experience and level)

Highlights: General building and grounds maintenance, inspections, and equipment repair in a regulated facility. Great if you have 2+ years’ experience, basic mechanical/electrical skills, and want steady hours with a larger company.

Employer: Jobot (for a manufacturing client)

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time leadership role

Pay: $120,000 – $140,000/year + profit sharing & bonus

Highlights: Lead maintenance, reliability, and facilities teams in a manufacturing plant. Ideal if you have 10+ years industrial maintenance and 5+ years leadership, and want to drive uptime, preventive maintenance, and team development.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.