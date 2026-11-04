🚌 Minneapolis Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings

Minneapolis has a solid mix of transportation roles right now, from hands-on vehicle work to airline operations and cargo leadership.

Here are several standout openings worth a look:

Employer: Endeavor Air

Endeavor Air Location: Minneapolis, MN (headquarters / SOC)

(headquarters / SOC) Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,300 – $71,100 per year

Plan and track maintenance for Delta Connection regional jets. Good fit if you like scheduling, problem-solving, and keeping aircraft on time. Includes strong travel perks on Delta and 80+ partner airlines, plus medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) with match from day one.

Employer: CARVANA

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Work on all makes and models, from basic maintenance to heavy engine and electrical work, in a high-tech inspection center. Comes with 100% company-paid healthcare, dental & vision, 401(k) with match, PTO (your birthday is a holiday), and support for ASE certifications and tools.

Employer: NAPA Auto Parts

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.35/hour (with pay progression potential)

Deliver auto parts around the metro, help in the store, and build relationships with regular customers. Good for folks who like driving, light physical work, and flexible schedules. Includes health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Sun Country Airlines

Location: Minneapolis, MN (onsite)

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: $85,000 – $125,000 per year

Lead cargo loading and hazardous materials programs for Amazon freighter operations. You’ll manage vendors, station performance, safety events, and hazmat compliance across multiple locations. Ideal for someone with airline/cargo ops experience who wants a leadership role with travel perks, 401(k) match, PTO, and full benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more roles listed once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.