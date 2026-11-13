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Delbarton man facing multiple sex offender registry violation charges
By A Mingo Messenger Staff Report,8 days ago
Police said a Delbarton man is facing several charges of violating terms of the West Virginia Sex Offender Registry. According to the criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court, on Nov. 8, WVSP Sr. Trooper J. L. Marcum and a fellow trooper conducted a sex offender verification in the Pie area of Mingo County on Shanan Blankenship, 51, at the residence Blankenship had listed on his sex offender registry.