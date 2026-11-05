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KY police: Matewan man tried to get drugs by fraud
By An Appalachian Newspapers Staff Report,3 days ago
The Pikeville, Kentucky, Police Department arrested a Matewan resident for allegedly trying to procure a controlled substance by fraudulent means, according to court records. Kirk Nicholas Knopek, 32, of Beech Creek, was arrested by PPD Patrolman Tiason Lockridge on Oct. 29 on Hambley Boulevard in Pikeville on a single charge of attempting to obtain a controlled substance by fraud, false statement or forgery.
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