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Touring car group again makes Dingess first stop on its tour of Appalachian communities
By Bruce Justice News Editor,4 days ago
Members of the touring car group Tour Delux Rally hail from just about every state in the country. The group’s members individually own and drive high-performance cars like Corvettes, Mustangs and McLarens, requiring extra-expensive high-octane fuel to tour whatever region of the country they choose in any given year to visit.