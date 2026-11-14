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🐶 Playful, Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Mineral, VA
Looking for a four-legged friend in Mineral, VA? These adoptable dogs at Louisa County Animal Shelter are hoping someone like you will walk through the door.
All adoptions at this shelter are first-come, first-served and no appointment is needed.
Brutus
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Not listed
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: Louisa County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (540) 894-4219
Brutus is a medium-sized mixed breed adult boy waiting at the county shelter for his new family. Adoptions are done on a walk-in, first-come basis, so if Brutus has caught your eye, don’t wait too long to go meet him.
👉 Meet Brutus and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Domino
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Border Collie mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Not listed
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: Louisa County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (540) 894-4219
Domino is a young Pit Bull Terrier/Border Collie mix, a combo that often means energy and smarts. If you’re looking for a younger dog to grow and learn with, Domino could be a great match. Remember, the shelter adopts on a first-come basis.
👉 Meet Domino and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Checkers
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Border Collie mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Not listed
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: Louisa County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (540) 894-4219
Checkers is an adult Pit Bull Terrier/Border Collie mix looking for a stable, loving home. If you like the idea of a dog who’s past the tiny puppy stage but still active and ready for adventure, Checkers may be the one.
👉 Meet Checkers and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re nearby, stop by Louisa County Animal Shelter in Mineral and meet these dogs in person. Share this with friends and neighbors—your share might be the reason one of these pups finds a forever home.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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