Looking for a four-legged friend in Mineral, VA? These adoptable dogs at Louisa County Animal Shelter are hoping someone like you will walk through the door.

All adoptions at this shelter are first-come, first-served and no appointment is needed.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Not listed

Not listed Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Louisa County Animal Shelter

Phone: (540) 894-4219

Brutus is a medium-sized mixed breed adult boy waiting at the county shelter for his new family. Adoptions are done on a walk-in, first-come basis, so if Brutus has caught your eye, don’t wait too long to go meet him.

👉 Meet Brutus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Border Collie mix

American Pit Bull Terrier / Border Collie mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Not listed

Not listed Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Louisa County Animal Shelter

Phone: (540) 894-4219

Domino is a young Pit Bull Terrier/Border Collie mix, a combo that often means energy and smarts. If you’re looking for a younger dog to grow and learn with, Domino could be a great match. Remember, the shelter adopts on a first-come basis.

👉 Meet Domino and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Border Collie mix

American Pit Bull Terrier / Border Collie mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Not listed

Not listed Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Louisa County Animal Shelter

Phone: (540) 894-4219

Checkers is an adult Pit Bull Terrier/Border Collie mix looking for a stable, loving home. If you like the idea of a dog who’s past the tiny puppy stage but still active and ready for adventure, Checkers may be the one.

👉 Meet Checkers and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re nearby, stop by Louisa County Animal Shelter in Mineral and meet these dogs in person. Share this with friends and neighbors—your share might be the reason one of these pups finds a forever home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.