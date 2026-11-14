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🐱 Playful Young Cats Waiting for Homes in Mineral, VA
Mineral has some very sweet young cats hoping for a cozy home. All of these kitties are at Louisa County Animal Shelter and adoptions are first-come, first-served—no appointment needed.
Pretzel
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: Louisa County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (540) 894-4219
- Notes: The shelter does walk-in adoptions, first-come, first-served. For full adoption details, visit louisacounty.gov/animalshelter.
👉 Meet Pretzel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cracker Jack
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: Louisa County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (540) 894-4219
- Notes: Adoptions are first-come, first-served, and no appointment is needed. More info at louisacounty.gov/animalshelter.
👉 Meet Cracker Jack and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ritz
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: Louisa County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (540) 894-4219
- Notes: Walk in during open hours—no appointment required, and adoptions are first-come, first-served. Details at louisacounty.gov/animalshelter.
👉 Meet Ritz and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pop Corn
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: Louisa County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (540) 894-4219
- Notes: This shelter offers first-come, first-served adoptions and does not require appointments. Learn more at louisacounty.gov/animalshelter.
👉 Meet Pop Corn and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Mineral, VA, consider stopping by Louisa County Animal Shelter to meet these young cats in person, or share this post so they can find their families faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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