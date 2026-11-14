Mineral has some very sweet young cats hoping for a cozy home. All of these kitties are at Louisa County Animal Shelter and adoptions are first-come, first-served—no appointment needed.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Louisa County Animal Shelter

Phone: (540) 894-4219

Notes: The shelter does walk-in adoptions, first-come, first-served. For full adoption details, visit louisacounty.gov/animalshelter.

👉 Meet Pretzel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Louisa County Animal Shelter

Phone: (540) 894-4219

Notes: Adoptions are first-come, first-served, and no appointment is needed. More info at louisacounty.gov/animalshelter.

👉 Meet Cracker Jack and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Louisa County Animal Shelter

Phone: (540) 894-4219

Notes: Walk in during open hours—no appointment required, and adoptions are first-come, first-served. Details at louisacounty.gov/animalshelter.

👉 Meet Ritz and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Louisa County Animal Shelter

Phone: (540) 894-4219

Notes: This shelter offers first-come, first-served adoptions and does not require appointments. Learn more at louisacounty.gov/animalshelter.

👉 Meet Pop Corn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Mineral, VA, consider stopping by Louisa County Animal Shelter to meet these young cats in person, or share this post so they can find their families faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.