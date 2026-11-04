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Mineral

🐱 Playful Mineral, VA Kittens & Cats Ready for Adoption

2 days ago

Mineral has a whole crew of sweet kittens (and one young cat) hoping for loving homes. All are waiting at Louisa County Animal Shelter and adoptions are first-come, first-served—no appointment needed.

Pebbles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cxLXn_1GkOP60U00
  • Breed: Domestic Longhair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Male
  • Adoption fee: $120
  • Shelter: Louisa County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (540) 894-4219
  • Notes: Longhaired baby boy, ready for a first home. Adoptions are walk-in and first-come, first-served.

👉 Meet Pebbles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Voodoo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MDDLW_1GkOP60U00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Male
  • Adoption fee: $120
  • Shelter: Louisa County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (540) 894-4219

👉 Meet Voodoo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Spooky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MWdfU_1GkOP60U00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Male
  • Adoption fee: $120
  • Shelter: Louisa County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (540) 894-4219

👉 Meet Spooky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Spell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hlXpU_1GkOP60U00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Female
  • Adoption fee: $120
  • Shelter: Louisa County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (540) 894-4219

👉 Meet Spell and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Picatso

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AvNEP_1GkOP60U00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Female
  • Adoption fee: $120
  • Shelter: Louisa County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (540) 894-4219
  • Notes: A young cat (not a tiny kitten), great if you want a playful companion who’s a bit more grown.

👉 Meet Picatso and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Sabrina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nqCuK_1GkOP60U00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Female
  • Adoption fee: $120
  • Shelter: Louisa County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (540) 894-4219

👉 Meet Sabrina and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Salem

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10TNMS_1GkOP60U00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Male
  • Adoption fee: $120
  • Shelter: Louisa County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (540) 894-4219

👉 Meet Salem and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Jack

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gRcaE_1GkOP60U00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Male
  • Adoption fee: $120
  • Shelter: Louisa County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (540) 894-4219

👉 Meet Jack and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Sally

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Qm9K_1GkOP60U00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Female
  • Adoption fee: $120
  • Shelter: Louisa County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (540) 894-4219

👉 Meet Sally and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Casper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hZOey_1GkOP60U00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Male
  • Adoption fee: $120
  • Shelter: Louisa County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (540) 894-4219

👉 Meet Casper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Coraline

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qBK0Q_1GkOP60U00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Female
  • Adoption fee: $120
  • Shelter: Louisa County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (540) 894-4219

👉 Meet Coraline and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Bat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XKbWM_1GkOP60U00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Male
  • Adoption fee: $120
  • Shelter: Louisa County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (540) 894-4219

👉 Meet Bat and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Betty Boop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30hfdD_1GkOP60U00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Female
  • Adoption fee: $120
  • Shelter: Louisa County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (540) 894-4219

👉 Meet Betty Boop and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Mini Mouse

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BzxKu_1GkOP60U00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Female
  • Adoption fee: $120
  • Shelter: Louisa County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (540) 894-4219

👉 Meet Mini Mouse and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Jimitty cricket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ERs73_1GkOP60U00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Male
  • Adoption fee: $120
  • Shelter: Louisa County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (540) 894-4219

👉 Meet Jimitty cricket and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Clarabelle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ofOQ_1GkOP60U00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Female
  • Adoption fee: $120
  • Shelter: Louisa County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (540) 894-4219

👉 Meet Clarabelle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat or kitten to your family, now is a wonderful time to stop by Louisa County Animal Shelter in Mineral. Adoptions are walk-in, first-come, first-served, and you can learn more at louisacounty.gov/animalshelter or by calling (540) 894-4219.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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