🐱 Playful Mineral, VA Kittens & Cats Ready for Adoption

Mineral has a whole crew of sweet kittens (and one young cat) hoping for loving homes. All are waiting at Louisa County Animal Shelter and adoptions are first-come, first-served—no appointment needed.

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Louisa County Animal Shelter

Phone: (540) 894-4219

Notes: Longhaired baby boy, ready for a first home. Adoptions are walk-in and first-come, first-served.

👉 Meet Pebbles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Louisa County Animal Shelter

Phone: (540) 894-4219

👉 Meet Voodoo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Louisa County Animal Shelter

Phone: (540) 894-4219

👉 Meet Spooky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Louisa County Animal Shelter

Phone: (540) 894-4219

👉 Meet Spell and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Louisa County Animal Shelter

Phone: (540) 894-4219

Notes: A young cat (not a tiny kitten), great if you want a playful companion who’s a bit more grown.

👉 Meet Picatso and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Louisa County Animal Shelter

Phone: (540) 894-4219

👉 Meet Sabrina and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Louisa County Animal Shelter

Phone: (540) 894-4219

👉 Meet Salem and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Louisa County Animal Shelter

Phone: (540) 894-4219

👉 Meet Jack and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Louisa County Animal Shelter

Phone: (540) 894-4219

👉 Meet Sally and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Louisa County Animal Shelter

Phone: (540) 894-4219

👉 Meet Casper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Louisa County Animal Shelter

Phone: (540) 894-4219

👉 Meet Coraline and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Louisa County Animal Shelter

Phone: (540) 894-4219

👉 Meet Bat and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Louisa County Animal Shelter

Phone: (540) 894-4219

👉 Meet Betty Boop and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Louisa County Animal Shelter

Phone: (540) 894-4219

👉 Meet Mini Mouse and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Louisa County Animal Shelter

Phone: (540) 894-4219

👉 Meet Jimitty cricket and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Louisa County Animal Shelter

Phone: (540) 894-4219

👉 Meet Clarabelle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat or kitten to your family, now is a wonderful time to stop by Louisa County Animal Shelter in Mineral. Adoptions are walk-in, first-come, first-served, and you can learn more at louisacounty.gov/animalshelter or by calling (540) 894-4219.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.