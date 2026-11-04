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🐱 Playful Mineral, VA Kittens & Cats Ready for Adoption
Mineral has a whole crew of sweet kittens (and one young cat) hoping for loving homes. All are waiting at Louisa County Animal Shelter and adoptions are first-come, first-served—no appointment needed.
Pebbles
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: Louisa County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (540) 894-4219
- Notes: Longhaired baby boy, ready for a first home. Adoptions are walk-in and first-come, first-served.
👉 Meet Pebbles and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Voodoo
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: Louisa County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (540) 894-4219
👉 Meet Voodoo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Spooky
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: Louisa County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (540) 894-4219
👉 Meet Spooky and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Spell
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: Louisa County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (540) 894-4219
👉 Meet Spell and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Picatso
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: Louisa County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (540) 894-4219
- Notes: A young cat (not a tiny kitten), great if you want a playful companion who’s a bit more grown.
👉 Meet Picatso and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sabrina
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: Louisa County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (540) 894-4219
👉 Meet Sabrina and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Salem
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: Louisa County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (540) 894-4219
👉 Meet Salem and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jack
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: Louisa County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (540) 894-4219
👉 Meet Jack and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sally
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: Louisa County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (540) 894-4219
👉 Meet Sally and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Casper
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: Louisa County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (540) 894-4219
👉 Meet Casper and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Coraline
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: Louisa County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (540) 894-4219
👉 Meet Coraline and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bat
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: Louisa County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (540) 894-4219
👉 Meet Bat and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Betty Boop
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: Louisa County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (540) 894-4219
👉 Meet Betty Boop and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mini Mouse
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: Louisa County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (540) 894-4219
👉 Meet Mini Mouse and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jimitty cricket
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: Louisa County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (540) 894-4219
👉 Meet Jimitty cricket and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Clarabelle
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: Louisa County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (540) 894-4219
👉 Meet Clarabelle and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat or kitten to your family, now is a wonderful time to stop by Louisa County Animal Shelter in Mineral. Adoptions are walk-in, first-come, first-served, and you can learn more at louisacounty.gov/animalshelter or by calling (540) 894-4219.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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