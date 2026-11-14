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Mineola
🏥 Mineola, NY Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
3 days ago
Healthcare hiring is steady in Mineola right now, especially around NYU Langone and local therapy clinics. If you’re in nursing, rehab, or the OR, there are some solid options to check out.
Per Diem Nurse Coordinator – Lactation
- Employer: NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
- Location: Mineola, NY
- Type: Per Diem (listed as full-time in posting)
- Salary: $65.87 – $70.00/hour
- Requirements: BSN, NYS RN license, IBLCE certification
- Help new families with breastfeeding education and support, while mentoring staff and shaping lactation standards across the unit.
Occupational Therapist, Per Diem – Hospital
- Employer: NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
- Location: Mineola, NY
- Type: Per Diem
- Salary: $60.00/hour
- Work with inpatient rehab patients on ADLs and functional goals, using your OT skills to help them safely return to daily life.
Surgical Technologist – Ambulatory Surgery Unit, Days
- Employer: NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
- Location: Mineola, NY
- Type: Full-time, Days
- Salary: $88,483.50 – $115,618.44/year
- Requirements: Accredited Surg Tech program, CST certification, BLS (AHA)
- Day-shift role in ambulatory surgery, scrubbing a variety of procedures and working closely with RNs and surgeons in a busy OR.
Physical Therapist
- Employer: Vitality Physical Therapy & Fitness
- Location: Mineola, NY
- Type: Starts part-time, planned move to full-time over ~6 weeks
- Salary: $90,000 – $105,000/year (once full-time)
- Treat active adults and athletes in a modern ortho/sports clinic, with 60-minute evals, one-on-one care, and a strong focus on strength and performance.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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