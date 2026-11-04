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Mineola

📅 Baby Bounce for infants at Mineola Memorial Library

2 days ago
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📅 Baby Bounce storytime for infants at Mineola Library

Bring your little one to Mineola Memorial Library for Baby Bounce, a sweet, simple program just for babies.

It’s designed for infants to 18 months old with a caregiver and includes finger rhymes, songs, books, and fun to help your baby learn and bond with you.

Dates & time (2:00–3:00 PM, US/Central):

  • Nov 6, 2026
  • Nov 13, 2026
  • Nov 20, 2026
  • Dec 4, 2026
  • Dec 11, 2026
  • Dec 18, 2026

Just show up with your baby and enjoy some cozy, low-key time together at the library.

More Info: Baby Bounce — Mineola Memorial Library: Read, Con...

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