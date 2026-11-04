📅 Baby Bounce for infants at Mineola Memorial Library

📅 Baby Bounce storytime for infants at Mineola Library

Bring your little one to Mineola Memorial Library for Baby Bounce, a sweet, simple program just for babies.

It’s designed for infants to 18 months old with a caregiver and includes finger rhymes, songs, books, and fun to help your baby learn and bond with you.

Dates & time (2:00–3:00 PM, US/Central):

Nov 6, 2026

Nov 13, 2026

Nov 20, 2026

Dec 4, 2026

Dec 11, 2026

Dec 18, 2026

Just show up with your baby and enjoy some cozy, low-key time together at the library.