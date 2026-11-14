Minden’s factories are busy right now, and several plants are adding people across engineering, quality, and support roles. If you like hands-on work and steady schedules, these are worth a look.

Employer: Jobot (for a Minden-based manufacturer)

Jobot (for a Minden-based manufacturer) Location: Minden, NV

Salary: $75,000 – $85,000 per year

Type: Full-time

Lead new product launches and keep current products running smoothly on the factory floor. This role is great if you enjoy hands-on engineering, solving production problems, and working closely with manufacturing teams from prototype through full production.

Employer: American AVK Company

Location: Minden, NV

Salary: $17.00 – $20.00 per hour

Type: Full-time

Keep the plant stocked and safe by managing supplies, SDS labels, and basic safety tasks like respirator fit tests and hazmat checks. Good fit if you’re organized, can lift up to 55 lbs, use Word/Excel, and drive a forklift.

Employer: American AVK Company

Location: Minden, NV

Salary: $19.00 – $22.00 per hour (DOE)

Type: Full-time

Check parts and finished products so they meet company and customer standards. You’ll do incoming, first-article, and coating inspections, use tools like calipers and micrometers, and support internal audits—ideal if you have 1–2 years QA experience and like detail work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the company has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.