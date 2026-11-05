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🍽️ Minden, NV Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Part-Time Openings
Minden’s food and drink scene is busy, and a few solid part-time roles are open right now. Good mix of hands-on work, tips, and flexible hours.
(Part-Time) Craft Bartender/Tour Guide – Minden Mill Distilling
- Employer: Jay Knows Networking (for Minden Mill Distilling)
- Location: Minden, NV
- Type: Part-time (Wed–Sun, Fridays & Saturdays required)
- Pay: $18/hour + tips
Pour cocktails and lead fun, informative tours at a local distillery. Great fit if you like talking with people, telling stories, and don’t mind evenings, weekends, and special events.
Banquet Setup/Steward – Carson Valley Inn
- Employer: Carson Valley Inn
- Location: Minden, NV 89423
- Type: Part-time, varied shifts, holidays & weekends
- Pay: From $18/hour
Help set up and break down events, move tables and chairs, and run basic audio/visual for music and presentations. This is a physical job (lifting up to 50 lbs) with perks like employee discounts, paid time off, and a flexible schedule.
Prep Cook – Minden Meat and Deli
- Employer: Minden Meat and Deli
- Location: Minden, NV (1595 US Hwy 395 N)
- Type: Part-time, mostly day shifts (9–3 or 9–5, flexible)
- Pay: Not listed
Join a busy local deli cooking burgers and fries to order and prepping ingredients for the day. Good for someone with some kitchen experience who wants steady daytime hours and a small-team vibe.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through and apply soon—these kinds of roles in Minden tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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