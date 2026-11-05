🍽️ Minden, NV Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Part-Time Openings

Minden’s food and drink scene is busy, and a few solid part-time roles are open right now. Good mix of hands-on work, tips, and flexible hours.

Employer: Jay Knows Networking (for Minden Mill Distilling )

Jay Knows Networking (for ) Location: Minden, NV

Type: Part-time (Wed–Sun, Fridays & Saturdays required )

(Wed–Sun, ) Pay: $18/hour + tips

Pour cocktails and lead fun, informative tours at a local distillery. Great fit if you like talking with people, telling stories, and don’t mind evenings, weekends, and special events.

Employer: Carson Valley Inn

Location: Minden, NV 89423

Type: Part-time , varied shifts, holidays & weekends

, varied shifts, holidays & weekends Pay: From $18/hour

Help set up and break down events, move tables and chairs, and run basic audio/visual for music and presentations. This is a physical job (lifting up to 50 lbs) with perks like employee discounts, paid time off, and a flexible schedule.

Employer: Minden Meat and Deli

Location: Minden, NV (1595 US Hwy 395 N)

(1595 US Hwy 395 N) Type: Part-time , mostly day shifts (9–3 or 9–5, flexible)

, mostly Pay: Not listed

Join a busy local deli cooking burgers and fries to order and prepping ingredients for the day. Good for someone with some kitchen experience who wants steady daytime hours and a small-team vibe.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through and apply soon—these kinds of roles in Minden tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.