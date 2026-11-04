🏭 Multiple Manufacturing Jobs in Minden, NV with Solid Pay

Minden’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with hands-on roles for people who like building, blending, and finishing real products. Here are a few solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Location: Minden, NV (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll assemble, test, and calibrate control valve motor assemblies for a global energy technology company. This role is great if you have 1+ year of mechanical assembly or production experience, like working with tools, and want strong benefits and growth in a large, stable employer.

Employer: Quality Transformer and Electronics

Location: Minden, NV (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $21.00/hour

This job is all about detail: you’ll silk screen graphics and apply labels to metal panels and finished transformers, following drawings and safety rules. Good fit if you have a steady hand, care about clean, accurate work, and want benefits like health insurance, dental, FSA, PTO, and on-the-job training.

(Same role also listed on Indeed: Silk Screen & Labeling Technician)

Employer: Finlays Solutions

Location: Minden, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll blend beverage products to spec, follow Good Manufacturing Practices, and keep equipment and work areas clean and safe. Ideal if you’re comfortable with basic math, physical work (lifting up to 50 lbs), and food/production environments, and want to learn more about quality and food safety.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—manufacturing skills transfer well, and local employers often train the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.