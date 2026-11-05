🚧 Several Skilled Trades Openings in Minden, LA Construction

Minden’s trades scene is busy right now, especially around Fibrebond and auto service. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Mavis Tire

Mavis Tire Location: Minden / Haughton, LA area

Type: Full-time

Pay: Base rate negotiable + guaranteed weekly bonus up to $800 total during intro period

No experience needed and paid training is included. You’ll install and service tires, stay active on your feet, and can earn weekly bonuses on top of your hourly pay, plus benefits like health insurance, 401(k) with match, and paid time off.

Employer: Eaton (Fibrebond)

Location: Minden, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.50–$18.48/hour

Hours: About 54 hours/week, OT every other Saturday

Hands-on role building modular buildings and power enclosures. You’ll install cable trays, generators, AC units, grounding, and more. Good fit if you’re comfortable with power tools, forklifts, working outdoors, and want steady overtime.

Employer: Eaton (Fibrebond)

Location: Minden, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.20/hour

Hours: About 54 hours/week, OT every other Saturday

Advanced welding role on structural assemblies for data centers and industrial projects. You’ll use MIG welding, read blueprints, and handle heavy materials. Great if you already have welding certifications and want higher hourly pay plus big-project experience.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while these spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.