Milwaukie’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital leadership to home health and eye care. Here are a few solid roles hiring now.

Employer: Cherry Hill Free Clinic

Cherry Hill Free Clinic Location: Milwaukie, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Deliver full-scope primary eye care with clinical autonomy and support from a dedicated optical team. Great fit if you enjoy comprehensive exams, patient education, and have interest in areas like contact lenses, myopia management, or ocular disease.

Employer: AgeRight (AgeRight Hospice / Care at Home)

(AgeRight Hospice / Care at Home) Location: Portland Metro (based in Milwaukie, OR)

Type: Full-time or Part-time (flexible hours)

Salary: $52.88 – $60.00 per hour

Weekend and after-hours on-call RN role supporting hospice and home health patients across the Portland metro area. Includes student loan repayment up to $2,500/year, paid vacation and sick time, free CEUs, mileage reimbursement, and flex spending for medical and dependent care.

Employer: Providence Milwaukie Hospital

Location: Milwaukie, OR

Type: Full-time, Day shift, On-site

Salary: $28.41 – $43.47 per hour (base pay range)

Lead the admitting and patient access team at Providence Milwaukie Hospital, supporting a large regional health system. Ideal for someone with healthcare revenue cycle or access experience who’s ready for a leadership track with strong benefits and growth potential.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.