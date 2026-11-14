🚨 Man arrested after cars damaged near Milwaukie–Oak Grove border

On November 12 at about 8:45 PM, residents in the Island Station neighborhood reported a man breaking car windows near the Milwaukie/Oak Grove border, around SE 22nd Ave and SE Bluebird St.

Milwaukie police found a man matching the description, who ran through an apartment complex and threw items at officers before being detained. Officers later found at least 9 car windows had been broken, with more damage possibly still unreported.

The suspect, Ryan J. Snegirev, 42, of Portland, was booked into Clackamas County Jail on charges of Criminal Mischief 1, Harassment, Resisting Arrest, and a Probation Violation Warrant. Police say there appears to be no connection between him and the vehicle owners.

If you have information or video from that night, call Milwaukie Police at 503-786-7500 and reference case #26-6456.