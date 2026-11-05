🏭 Milwaukie Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings & Bonuses

Milwaukie’s factories and machine shops are busy right now, with solid openings for folks who like hands-on, detailed work. Most of these roles are full-time, steady hours, and a few even offer sign-on bonuses.

Employer: Precision Castparts

Precision Castparts Location: Milwaukie, OR (Deer Creek facility)

(Deer Creek facility) Type: Full-time, internal applicants only

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 1st shift

This lead role is for current Deer Creek X-Ray employees who are already qualified Radiologic Evaluators. You’ll guide the team, help with scheduling, training, and equipment downtime, and keep safety, quality, and production on track.

Employer: Precision Castparts

Precision Castparts Location: Milwaukie, OR (listed as Portland/Deer Creek)

(listed as Portland/Deer Creek) Type: Full-time

You’ll inspect metal castings using gauges, micrometers, ultrasound, and more to make sure parts meet tight specs. Good fit if you like precision work, reading blueprints/tech cards, and don’t mind a shop environment with some lifting.

Employer: Precision Castparts

Precision Castparts Location: Milwaukie, OR (listed as Portland/Deer Creek)

(listed as Portland/Deer Creek) Type: Full-time

Run coordinate measuring machines (CMMs) to check complex part dimensions and review printouts against customer standards. Great for someone who can read blueprints, handle basic math/geometry, and wants to build high-demand inspection skills.

Employer: Precision Castparts

Precision Castparts Location: Milwaukie, OR (listed as Portland/Deer Creek)

(listed as Portland/Deer Creek) Type: Full-time

Assemble detailed wax patterns and run molding machines that form the base for precision cast parts. Ideal if you have prior wax assembly or molding experience and enjoy careful, hands-on work with tools, fixtures, and hot wax.

Employer: EPIROC

Location: Milwaukie, OR

Type: Full-time, onsite

Shift: 1st shift, Monday–Friday

1st shift, Monday–Friday Pay: $24.00–$36.00/hour (plus shift differential, depending on experience)

(plus shift differential, depending on experience) Perks: Sign-on bonus and referral bonus available

Set up and run CNC mills and lathes, hold tight tolerances, and handle basic troubleshooting and documentation. Good match if you have 2+ years CNC experience, can read blueprints, and want steady weekday hours with room to grow.

Employer: EPIROC

Location: Milwaukie, OR

Type: Full-time, onsite

Shift: 1st shift

1st shift Pay: $23.00–$26.00/hour , depending on experience

, depending on experience Perks: Sign-on bonus and referral bonus available

Build and test hydraulic tools and sub-assemblies, sometimes using cranes or forklifts (training provided). Great for someone with basic hand-tool skills, a good attitude, and the ability to stand, lift, and follow clear work instructions.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.