Milwaukee’s restaurant scene is busy right now, from fast food to fine dining. If you like working with food or people (or both), there’s a nice mix of options here.

Employer: Coulter Services

Coulter Services Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on kitchen role cooking breakfast and other savory items using set recipes. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, care about food safety, and like a clean, organized station.

Employer: Rodizio Grill

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17.00 – $20.00 per hour

Back-of-house roles Wednesday–Sunday, with one shift focused on meat prep and another on cooking during service. Training is offered, plus employee discount and food provided.

Employer: New Steakhouse – Milwaukee

Location: Downtown Milwaukee, WI (Cathedral Square Park)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $125,000 per year

Lead or captain server role at an elevated casual steakhouse, open Tuesday–Saturday for dinner. A strong option for experienced servers ready to step into a higher-earning, leadership-style position.

Employer: Rodizio Grill

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Part-time

Salary: $20.00 – $25.00 per hour (tip pool system)

Tableside carving role where you serve grilled meats and chat with guests. Great if you like being social, want a flexible schedule, and enjoy learning knife skills.

Employer: The Bartolotta Restaurants

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Cook in one of Milwaukee’s top restaurant groups with strong chef mentors. Comes with a big benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), discounts) and lots of room to grow your skills.

Employer: Checkers & Rally's Drive-In Restaurants

Location: 7525 W Capitol Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53216

Type: Part-time to full-time (25–40 hours/week)

Part-time to full-time (25–40 hours/week) Salary: $10.00 – $13.00 per hour

Guest-facing role in a fast-paced drive-in setting with paid training, employee discounts, and options for health and dental insurance as you grow. Good for high-energy folks who want flexible shifts.

Employer: Rodizio Grill

Location: Milwaukee, WI 53202

Type: Not stated (in-person, day and night shifts)

Not stated (in-person, day and night shifts) Salary: $20.00 – $25.00 per hour (tip pool system)

Front-of-house role focused on friendly service and strong beverage/dessert sales. Includes employee discount and flexible schedule, ideal if you like busy dining rooms and working in a team.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many places are open to training and different schedules.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.