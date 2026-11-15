Milwaukee’s finance scene is busy right now, from entry-level analysts to VP seats. If you’re numbers-focused and ready to move, this is a good moment to throw your hat in the ring.

Employer: Tharp Consulting

Tharp Consulting Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead enterprise FP&A for a large organization, owning forecasting, reporting, and executive dashboards. Great fit if you like building analytics for senior leaders and improving planning processes.

Employer: Tharp Consulting

Tharp Consulting Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Top-level finance role for a global manufacturing division, reporting to the Division President. You’ll run FP&A, budgeting, forecasting, monthly close, and lead a global finance team with a focus on US GAAP/IFRS and process improvement.

Employer: Procor Limited / DCI Marketing, Inc. (Marmon)

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on AP role in a busy marketing/manufacturing environment. You’ll handle vendor setup, invoices, reconciliations, 1099s, and support month- and year-end close—good for someone with 3+ years accounting and strong Excel.

Employer: UMB Bank

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $67,869 – $99,836

Calculate daily NAVs and reconcile cash for multiple mutual funds as part of the Institutional Banking team. Offers a clear growth path toward senior fund accountant and a wide benefits package.

Employer: Baird

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000 – $125,000 + bonus potential

Join high-performing deal teams across Consumer, Healthcare, Industrial, and Tech & Services. You’ll work on M&A, public offerings, and financial models, with strong training, protected time off, and robust 401(k) and profit sharing.

Employer: White Lodging – Milwaukee Marriott Downtown

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time overnight (listed as OTHER)

Full-time overnight (listed as OTHER) Salary: $18–$20/hour

Overnight front desk + accounting hybrid role balancing hotel and restaurant transactions and running nightly audit reports. Good for night owls who want hotel perks, day-one benefits for full-time, and a path into hospitality accounting.

Employer: Brady Corporation

Location: Milwaukee, WI (HQ)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the Industrial business across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico with full P&L support, GAAP accounting, SOX compliance, and FP&A. Ideal for someone with 3+ years in finance or public accounting who wants to be a true business partner.

Employer: Brady Corporation

Location: Milwaukee, WI (HQ)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

SEC reporting-focused role helping prepare 10-Ks, 10-Qs, 8-Ks, and global consolidations. Great match for CPAs or near-CPAs with strong U.S. GAAP/SEC knowledge who like technical accounting and complex disclosures.

Employer: Milwaukee Brewers

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Executive role overseeing all major finance and accounting functions for the Brewers and their non-profit foundation. You’ll lead budgeting, reporting, tax, treasury, MLB compliance, and audits—plus enjoy strong perks like unlimited vacation and game tickets.

Employer: LS Solutions

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Enterprise FP&A leader role owning planning, forecasting, variance analysis, and dashboarding. Good for someone who loves turning data into clear executive insights and tightening up FP&A processes.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles on the same careers page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.