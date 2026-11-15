Milwaukee’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with openings from scrappy startups to global brands. If you’re ready to level up your income or title, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Creative Circle (supporting a financial services client)

Creative Circle (supporting a financial services client) Location: Milwaukee, WI (hybrid; also Boston or Charlotte)

(hybrid; also Boston or Charlotte) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead strategy and day-to-day operations for content platforms like Seismic, Synthesis, and Morningstar Publisher. Great fit if you have 5+ years in product/marketing ops, know regulated content, and like owning roadmaps, governance, and analytics across Marketing, Sales, Compliance, and Tech.

Employer: Airgas

Location: Milwaukee, WI or Elk Grove Village, IL (field-based)

or Elk Grove Village, IL (field-based) Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000–$100,000 base + bonus, auto allowance

Blend technical welding expertise with consultative sales. You’ll visit plants and customer sites, run weld surveys, recommend automation/robotics, and mentor other welding specialists. Ideal if you have 4+ years in welding/industrial and enjoy high-impact, customer-facing work.

Employer: Disability Rights Wisconsin

Location: Milwaukee or Madison preferred; anywhere in WI (hybrid/remote)

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Salary: $80,000–$90,000/year

Own statewide communications strategy for a disability rights nonprofit. You’ll lead branding, content, media, campaigns, and supervise a Public Communications Specialist. Great for someone with 5+ years in communications, strong writing, and a passion for disability rights and accessible communication.

Employer: UnitedHealthcare

Location: Milwaukee, De Pere, or Wausau, WI (2–3 days/week in office)

(2–3 days/week in office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $22–$48/hour + bonuses

Be the service owner for employer health plan clients. You’ll manage escalated issues, run quarterly reviews, train customers on online tools, and support open enrollment. Good match if you have 2+ years in customer-facing roles, some healthcare or benefits experience, and can travel to client meetings.

Employer: Brady Corporation

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the largest segment of Brady’s portable printer portfolio with full P&L ownership. You’ll set a 3–5 year roadmap, drive new product development, pricing, and go-to-market for rugged, connected devices. Best for someone with 5+ years in product management and a technical degree who likes global, cross-functional work.

Employer: Brady Corporation

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the engine behind Brady’s commercial team. You’ll lead Pricing Analysts and Customer Data Specialists, own CRM/pricing tools (Salesforce, SAP), and turn data into clear insights for leadership. Ideal if you have 8+ years in sales/commercial ops and love process improvement and analytics.

Employer: Inizio Engage (recruiting for Aquestive Therapeutics)

(recruiting for Aquestive Therapeutics) Location: Milwaukee, WI (field-based with travel)

(field-based with travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: $125,000–$150,000/year + bonus & benefits

Help launch Anaphylm™, a potential first-of-its-kind, needle-free epinephrine film. This is a specialty pharma sales role focused on territory strategy, clinical education, and payer/access work. Great for reps with 3+ years pharma/specialty/B2B sales and strong payer navigation skills.

Employer: Johnson Controls

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $23.84–$35.76/hour

Support the local sales team with order flow, reporting, forecasting, and events. You’ll manage Salesforce data, track bookings, prep reports, and help coordinate customer events. Good fit if you’re organized, Excel/CRM-savvy, and want to grow in a global company.

Employer: Hentzen Coatings

Location: Milwaukee, WI (regional travel)

(regional travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000–$150,000/year

Lead regional sales and a technical team for industrial coatings. You’ll own strategy, pipeline, key accounts, and team coaching, with 50%+ travel. Ideal for someone with 5+ years in coatings/chemicals sales and strong leadership skills.

Employer: PwC

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $122,500–$423,780/year (range varies by location)

Senior role leading internal communications and change for PwC’s Internal Firm Services. You’ll advise leaders, shape firmwide messaging, manage complex programs, and mentor communicators. Best for someone with 8+ years in corporate communications and experience driving large-scale change.

Employer: Formlabs

Location: Milwaukee, WI (on-site, hybrid 3 days/week)

(on-site, hybrid 3 days/week) Type: Full-time

Salary: $92,000–$105,000/year OTE + equity

Sell 3D printing solutions to innovative companies. You’ll handle inbound leads, run discovery, demo tech, and grow accounts, with strong training and uncapped bonus. Great for early-career sellers (0–5 years experience) with a STEM background and love for hardware/software.

Employer: Perfectus Labs

Location: Remote – Milwaukee, WI based

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact range not listed) + performance bonus

Sell Answer Engine Optimization (AEO)—getting clients recommended inside tools like ChatGPT and Gemini. You’ll run warm audit calls (no cold calling), explain technical findings in plain English, and close month-to-month retainers. Ideal if you have 2+ years B2B sales in marketing/SEO/SaaS and enjoy consultative selling.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save it today so it doesn’t slip by.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.