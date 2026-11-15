Milwaukee’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from grocery and fashion to banking and auto parts. Good mix of entry-level roles and leadership jobs, many with solid pay and benefits.

Employer: Best Buy

Best Buy Location: Milwaukee, WI (53226)

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive (plus strong tech discounts and benefits)

Help customers solve computer and device issues, from check-in to basic repairs and setups. Great fit if friends already come to you with tech questions and you want paid training and a retail schedule.

Employer: Associated Bank

Location: 1301 N Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 – $22.96 per hour

Be the face of the branch, handling transactions, answering questions, and spotting chances to refer customers to other banking services. Includes 401(k) and pension, paid volunteer time, and strong growth paths in banking.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $25.40 per hour

Stock and rotate fresh produce, build displays, and help shoppers in a busy grocery setting. No prior retail experience required, and full-time roles come with Whole Foods “Whole Benefits” and a store discount.

Employer: Wintrust Financial Corporation

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00 – $24.00 per hour + annual bonus eligible

Lead teller operations at a community-focused bank: supervise transactions, coach tellers, and handle customer issues. Good step up if you already have teller experience and want leadership duties plus strong benefits.

Employer: Citi Trends

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Oversee all store operations, from sales and staffing to inventory and customer experience at this off-price fashion and home retailer. Best for experienced retail leaders looking for competitive pay, benefits, and promotion-from-within culture.

Employer: Scheels

Location: Wauwatosa / Milwaukee area, WI

Type: Part-time (hiring closer to Nov 2026 , store opens April 2027 )

(hiring closer to , store opens ) Pay: Starting $22 per hour

Work in the Hardlines Service Shop assembling and repairing archery gear, firearms, and outdoor equipment. Great for mechanically minded outdoor enthusiasts 21+ who want strong benefits and employee ownership perks.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time (commission-eligible)

Support commercial auto customers, manage deliveries, and help lead the team while using your deep parts knowledge. Ideal if you have several years of auto parts experience and like a mix of sales, service, and light supervision.

Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.

Location: 709 E Capitol Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53212

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 – $19.00 per hour

Lead front-end operations as a Customer Service or Selling Floor Supervisor, coaching associates and acting as Manager on Duty. Good next step if you have at least 1 year of retail supervisory experience and want growth into management.

Employer: Advantage Solutions

Location: Milwaukee, WI (local territory)

Type: Full-time (field-based)

Full-time (field-based) Pay: $18 – $20 per hour + performance bonuses (up to $2,000/yr)

Travel between grocery and convenience stores to stock snacks, build displays, and grow sales with store managers. Monday–Friday schedule with weekends and major holidays off, plus benefits and weekly pay options.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $47,000 – $72,000 per year

Train as a future Store Manager while already leading teams, overseeing front end and pharmacy operations, and driving store performance. Strong fit if you have leadership experience and want a clear path into full store management.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the requirements, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.