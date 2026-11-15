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🚌 Milwaukee Transportation Jobs With Multiple High-Pay Routes
Milwaukee’s road and delivery scene is busy right now, and solid driving jobs are popping up with steady hours and strong benefits. If you like being on the move, these openings are worth a look.
CDL-A Drivers: Top Paying Dedicated Routes
- Employer: K&B Transportation
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Up to $1,890 per week salary pay
Dedicated CDL-A routes with salaried pay, so you’re not stressing about miles. Mostly Midwest lanes, late-model automatic Freightliners, and weekly home time in some areas.
Assistant Route Service Sales Representative (4-Day Workweek)
- Employer: Cintas
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Schedule: 4-day workweek, no weekends
Route-based role delivering uniforms and facility products, with lots of customer contact and walking/lifting instead of sitting all day. DOT-eligible drivers get steady hours, strong benefits, and room to grow with a Fortune 500 company.
CDL-A – Dedicated Flatbed Truck Driver – PODS
- Employer: Schneider
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- Type: Full-time company driver
- Pay: Average $1,325–$1,625 weekly, $1,000 weekly guarantee (first 180 days)
- Bonus: Up to $5,000 sign-on bonus (experienced), $2,000 (inexperienced)
- Home time: Every three weeks
Haul PODS containers on flatbeds across the lower 48 with 2–3 loads per week. Includes paid orientation, PTO after 6 months, 401(k) with match, and tuition help if you’re newer to trucking.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has similar openings you can jump on.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.