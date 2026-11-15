Milwaukee’s road and delivery scene is busy right now, and solid driving jobs are popping up with steady hours and strong benefits. If you like being on the move, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: K&B Transportation

K&B Transportation Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Up to $1,890 per week salary pay

Dedicated CDL-A routes with salaried pay, so you’re not stressing about miles. Mostly Midwest lanes, late-model automatic Freightliners, and weekly home time in some areas.

Employer: Cintas

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Schedule: 4-day workweek, no weekends

Route-based role delivering uniforms and facility products, with lots of customer contact and walking/lifting instead of sitting all day. DOT-eligible drivers get steady hours, strong benefits, and room to grow with a Fortune 500 company.

Employer: Schneider

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time company driver

Pay: Average $1,325–$1,625 weekly , $1,000 weekly guarantee (first 180 days)

, Bonus: Up to $5,000 sign-on bonus (experienced), $2,000 (inexperienced)

(experienced), (inexperienced) Home time: Every three weeks

Haul PODS containers on flatbeds across the lower 48 with 2–3 loads per week. Includes paid orientation, PTO after 6 months, 401(k) with match, and tuition help if you’re newer to trucking.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has similar openings you can jump on.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.