Milwaukee’s social services scene is busy right now, and Wisconsin Community Services (WCS) is hiring across many programs. If you care about mental health, recovery, and justice, there’s likely a role that fits your skills and lived experience.

Employer: Wisconsin Community Services, Inc.

Wisconsin Community Services, Inc. Location: 3732 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53208

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: Not listed

This role supports adults with mental health needs through case management and recovery coordination. You’ll use your 4-year degree and at least 1 year of experience to help people set goals, access services, and stay on track.

Employer: Wisconsin Community Services, Inc.

Wisconsin Community Services, Inc. Location: Based at Waukesha County DHHS , serving Waukesha County and nearby communities (WCS is Milwaukee-based)

Based at , serving Waukesha County and nearby communities (WCS is Milwaukee-based) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with women navigating substance use, behavioral health, and other needs, helping them understand options, connect to treatment, housing, benefits, and more. Great if you like person-centered work, flexible schedules, and being out in the community.

Employer: Wisconsin Community Services, Inc.

Wisconsin Community Services, Inc. Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team of 8–12 Care Coordinators serving youth with developmental, physical, and mental health needs. Ideal for a human services professional who enjoys coaching staff, handling complex cases, and making sure families get high-quality, trauma-informed care.

Employer: Wisconsin Community Services, Inc.

Wisconsin Community Services, Inc. Location: Milwaukee, WI (Bakari Center)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the QA/QI Supervisor to keep the Bakari Center in compliance and running smoothly. You’ll audit files and facilities, monitor medication records and food service, support training, and help ensure DCF 52 and contract requirements are met for high-risk youth.

Employer: Wisconsin Community Services, Inc.

Wisconsin Community Services, Inc. Location: Milwaukee County (community-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with people experiencing substance use and co-occurring needs, often referred by probation/parole, child protective services, or self-referral. You’ll do screenings, assessments, and care coordination, traveling to correctional facilities, detox centers, shelters, and homes.

Employer: Wisconsin Community Services, Inc.

Wisconsin Community Services, Inc. Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Coordinate services for about 12 youth and young adults with mental health, developmental, or physical health needs who are eligible for Medicaid CCS/CLTS. You’ll do home visits, assessments, service plans, and cross-system coordination with schools, courts, and providers.

Employer: Wisconsin Community Services, Inc.

Wisconsin Community Services, Inc. Location: Milwaukee-based, serving Milwaukee, Waukesha, Racine & Kenosha counties

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support adults in OARS, Conditional Release, and Competency Restoration programs as they re-enter and live in the community. You’ll blend case management, court documentation, crisis work, and Motivational Interviewing, with frequent home visits and collaboration with DOC, DHS, and courts.

Employer: Wisconsin Community Services, Inc.

Wisconsin Community Services, Inc. Location: Milwaukee, WI & community

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide intensive care coordination for about 15 adults with mental health and/or substance use needs in the Adult CCS program. Expect lots of community work, functional screens, recovery planning, and detailed documentation, using a trauma-informed approach.

Employer: Wisconsin Community Services, Inc.

Wisconsin Community Services, Inc. Location: Milwaukee, WI & community

Type: Full-time (first shift, some extended hours)

Salary: Not listed

Support adults with co-occurring substance use and serious mental illness. You’ll help with daily living skills, housing, money management, appointments, and crisis support, acting as the single point of contact for each person’s services.

Employer: Wisconsin Community Services, Inc.

Wisconsin Community Services, Inc. Location: Milwaukee, WI & community

Type: Full-time (includes 24/7 on-call rotation)

Salary: Not listed

Work with youth and young adults in Wraparound, REACH, and Youth CCS to provide crisis support and skill-building. You’ll meet youth in homes and the community, help with de-escalation, coping skills, and daily living, and be part of a team that responds when things get tough.

Employer: Wisconsin Community Services, Inc.

Wisconsin Community Services, Inc. Location: Milwaukee, WI & community-based

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Use your lived experience with mental health, substance use, or other challenges to support pregnant and parenting people and their families. You’ll provide 1:1 peer support, help navigate systems (behavioral health, child welfare, etc.), and build strong, strengths-based relationships.

Employer: Wisconsin Community Services, Inc.

Wisconsin Community Services, Inc. Location: Milwaukee, WI & community

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join an ACT-style CSP team where about 70% of your work is in the community. You’ll support adults with serious mental illness through treatment planning, symptom management, housing support, daily living skills, and crisis intervention, often visiting people in their homes.

Employer: Wisconsin Community Services, Inc.

Wisconsin Community Services, Inc. Location: Milwaukee, WI & community

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

As a CCS Rehabilitation Specialist, you’ll provide skill-building services like communication, problem-solving, self-regulation, and daily living skills. Peer specialist training is required, and you’ll work in homes and community settings based on each person’s recovery plan.

Employer: Wisconsin Community Services, Inc.

Wisconsin Community Services, Inc. Location: Milwaukee, WI & community

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support youth and young adults in the CORE first-episode psychosis program using your lived experience. You’ll act as a coach and mentor, offering hope, education, and practical support to help young people build relationships, skills, and a meaningful life in recovery.

Employer: Wisconsin Community Services, Inc.

Wisconsin Community Services, Inc. Location: Milwaukee, WI & community

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide peer support to adults in CCS who are living with mental health and/or substance use challenges. You’ll use your own recovery story to role model wellness, support self-advocacy, join Recovery Team meetings, and help people move toward their goals.

If one of these roles speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon. Share this with a friend who’s been looking for a meaningful job in Milwaukee’s community and social services world.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.