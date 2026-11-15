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🤝 Milwaukee Community & Social Services Roles – Multiple Openings
Milwaukee’s social services scene is busy right now, and Wisconsin Community Services (WCS) is hiring across many programs. If you care about mental health, recovery, and justice, there’s likely a role that fits your skills and lived experience.
Care Coordinator
- Employer: Wisconsin Community Services, Inc.
- Location: 3732 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53208
- Type: Full-time, Exempt
- Salary: Not listed
This role supports adults with mental health needs through case management and recovery coordination. You’ll use your 4-year degree and at least 1 year of experience to help people set goals, access services, and stay on track.
Care Navigator – WHARP Program
- Employer: Wisconsin Community Services, Inc.
- Location: Based at Waukesha County DHHS, serving Waukesha County and nearby communities (WCS is Milwaukee-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work with women navigating substance use, behavioral health, and other needs, helping them understand options, connect to treatment, housing, benefits, and more. Great if you like person-centered work, flexible schedules, and being out in the community.
Supervisor – Dual CCS/CLTS
- Employer: Wisconsin Community Services, Inc.
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a team of 8–12 Care Coordinators serving youth with developmental, physical, and mental health needs. Ideal for a human services professional who enjoys coaching staff, handling complex cases, and making sure families get high-quality, trauma-informed care.
Quality Assurance & Quality Improvement Support Specialist – Bakari
- Employer: Wisconsin Community Services, Inc.
- Location: Milwaukee, WI (Bakari Center)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support the QA/QI Supervisor to keep the Bakari Center in compliance and running smoothly. You’ll audit files and facilities, monitor medication records and food service, support training, and help ensure DCF 52 and contract requirements are met for high-risk youth.
Reach In Specialist – Access Point
- Employer: Wisconsin Community Services, Inc.
- Location: Milwaukee County (community-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work with people experiencing substance use and co-occurring needs, often referred by probation/parole, child protective services, or self-referral. You’ll do screenings, assessments, and care coordination, traveling to correctional facilities, detox centers, shelters, and homes.
Care Coordinator – Dual CCS/CLTS
- Employer: Wisconsin Community Services, Inc.
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Coordinate services for about 12 youth and young adults with mental health, developmental, or physical health needs who are eligible for Medicaid CCS/CLTS. You’ll do home visits, assessments, service plans, and cross-system coordination with schools, courts, and providers.
Forensic Coordinator – Waukesha / Milwaukee
- Employer: Wisconsin Community Services, Inc.
- Location: Milwaukee-based, serving Milwaukee, Waukesha, Racine & Kenosha counties
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support adults in OARS, Conditional Release, and Competency Restoration programs as they re-enter and live in the community. You’ll blend case management, court documentation, crisis work, and Motivational Interviewing, with frequent home visits and collaboration with DOC, DHS, and courts.
Care Coordinator – CCS (Adult) – 214
- Employer: Wisconsin Community Services, Inc.
- Location: Milwaukee, WI & community
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide intensive care coordination for about 15 adults with mental health and/or substance use needs in the Adult CCS program. Expect lots of community work, functional screens, recovery planning, and detailed documentation, using a trauma-informed approach.
Case Manager – Targeted Case Management (TCM)
- Employer: Wisconsin Community Services, Inc.
- Location: Milwaukee, WI & community
- Type: Full-time (first shift, some extended hours)
- Salary: Not listed
Support adults with co-occurring substance use and serious mental illness. You’ll help with daily living skills, housing, money management, appointments, and crisis support, acting as the single point of contact for each person’s services.
Crisis Stabilizer – Youth CCS
- Employer: Wisconsin Community Services, Inc.
- Location: Milwaukee, WI & community
- Type: Full-time (includes 24/7 on-call rotation)
- Salary: Not listed
Work with youth and young adults in Wraparound, REACH, and Youth CCS to provide crisis support and skill-building. You’ll meet youth in homes and the community, help with de-escalation, coping skills, and daily living, and be part of a team that responds when things get tough.
Peer Support Specialist – Maternal Health
- Employer: Wisconsin Community Services, Inc.
- Location: Milwaukee, WI & community-based
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Use your lived experience with mental health, substance use, or other challenges to support pregnant and parenting people and their families. You’ll provide 1:1 peer support, help navigate systems (behavioral health, child welfare, etc.), and build strong, strengths-based relationships.
Case Manager – Community Support Program (CSP)
- Employer: Wisconsin Community Services, Inc.
- Location: Milwaukee, WI & community
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Join an ACT-style CSP team where about 70% of your work is in the community. You’ll support adults with serious mental illness through treatment planning, symptom management, housing support, daily living skills, and crisis intervention, often visiting people in their homes.
Rehabilitation Specialist – CCS – 214
- Employer: Wisconsin Community Services, Inc.
- Location: Milwaukee, WI & community
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
As a CCS Rehabilitation Specialist, you’ll provide skill-building services like communication, problem-solving, self-regulation, and daily living skills. Peer specialist training is required, and you’ll work in homes and community settings based on each person’s recovery plan.
Certified Peer Specialist – CORE
- Employer: Wisconsin Community Services, Inc.
- Location: Milwaukee, WI & community
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support youth and young adults in the CORE first-episode psychosis program using your lived experience. You’ll act as a coach and mentor, offering hope, education, and practical support to help young people build relationships, skills, and a meaningful life in recovery.
Certified Peer Specialist – CCS
- Employer: Wisconsin Community Services, Inc.
- Location: Milwaukee, WI & community
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide peer support to adults in CCS who are living with mental health and/or substance use challenges. You’ll use your own recovery story to role model wellness, support self-advocacy, join Recovery Team meetings, and help people move toward their goals.
If one of these roles speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon. Share this with a friend who’s been looking for a meaningful job in Milwaukee’s community and social services world.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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