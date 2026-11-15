Milwaukee has some strong leadership roles open right now, from healthcare to construction and real estate. If you’re ready to step up or switch lanes, these are worth a look.

Employer: Inland Companies

Inland Companies Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team of Property Managers and oversee a diverse property portfolio—operations, financials, and client relationships. Good fit if you like strategy, mentoring teams, and owning results across multiple buildings.

Employer: Ascension Living St. Francis Place

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Sign-on bonus: Up to $25,000

Relocation assistance: Up to $10,000

Bonus: Eligible for annual incentive bonus

Run a skilled nursing facility and lead clinical and operations teams while keeping care quality and compliance on track. Strong role for licensed Nursing Home Administrators who want impact, solid benefits, and room to grow in a large health system.

Employer: MRG Technical (recruiting for an engineering/construction firm)

Location: Milwaukee, WI (commutable from Brookfield, Waukesha, New Berlin, Pewaukee, West Allis)

(commutable from Brookfield, Waukesha, New Berlin, Pewaukee, West Allis) Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000–$150,000 + Annual Bonus

Benefits: 401(k) match, up to 3 weeks initial vacation, 8 paid holidays, medical, dental, vision, tuition reimbursement, other benefits

Take ownership of a major industrial project from planning to completion. You’ll run daily site operations, manage MEP contractors, lead meetings, and keep schedules and quality on track—ideal if you have industrial construction experience and want high pay plus strong benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and share it with a friend—good roles like these don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.