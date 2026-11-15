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👔 Milwaukee Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings
Milwaukee has some strong leadership roles open right now, from healthcare to construction and real estate. If you’re ready to step up or switch lanes, these are worth a look.
Portfolio Manager
- Employer: Inland Companies
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a team of Property Managers and oversee a diverse property portfolio—operations, financials, and client relationships. Good fit if you like strategy, mentoring teams, and owning results across multiple buildings.
Executive Director – Skilled Nursing Facility
- Employer: Ascension Living St. Francis Place
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- Type: Full-time, Days
- Salary: Not listed
- Sign-on bonus: Up to $25,000
- Relocation assistance: Up to $10,000
- Bonus: Eligible for annual incentive bonus
Run a skilled nursing facility and lead clinical and operations teams while keeping care quality and compliance on track. Strong role for licensed Nursing Home Administrators who want impact, solid benefits, and room to grow in a large health system.
MEP Project Manager – Industrial Construction
- Employer: MRG Technical (recruiting for an engineering/construction firm)
- Location: Milwaukee, WI (commutable from Brookfield, Waukesha, New Berlin, Pewaukee, West Allis)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $130,000–$150,000 + Annual Bonus
- Benefits: 401(k) match, up to 3 weeks initial vacation, 8 paid holidays, medical, dental, vision, tuition reimbursement, other benefits
Take ownership of a major industrial project from planning to completion. You’ll run daily site operations, manage MEP contractors, lead meetings, and keep schedules and quality on track—ideal if you have industrial construction experience and want high pay plus strong benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and share it with a friend—good roles like these don’t stay open long.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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