Milwaukee’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid openings for folks who like hands-on work and steady hours. Here are a few strong options if you’re good with tools, machines, and staying on your feet.

Employer: Warker LLC

Warker LLC Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep production lines running by doing preventive and repair work on mechanical, electrical, pneumatic, and hydraulic systems. Good fit if you like troubleshooting, working with different teams, and helping cut down equipment downtime.

Employer: Brady Corporation

Location: Milwaukee, WI (Good Hope operations)

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Salary: Not listed ($5,000 sign-on bonus)

Run production equipment, do quality checks, and keep machines maintained while following set work instructions. This role is for night owls who can lift up to 50 lbs, stand most of the shift, and want strong benefits at a long-standing global company.

Employer: Brady Corporation

Location: Glendale, WI (2230 W. Florist Ave)

Type: Full-time, 12-hour day shift (approx. 5:50am–6:00pm)

Salary: Not listed ($5,000 sign-on bonus)

Mix raw materials, set up and run production equipment, and help with Lean/5S and continuous improvement. Great if you’ve got at least 1 year of manufacturing experience and like long day shifts with built-in overtime potential.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.