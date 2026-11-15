Milwaukee’s healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of options whether you want a stable hospital role or a high-paying travel contract. Here are some of the most interesting openings this week.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time, Travel, 26 weeks (13–26 accepted), 36 hrs/week, 12-hr days

Pay: Approx. $2,514/week

Stepdown/PCU role floating between PCU and Med-Surg/Tele units based on your skills. Great for RNs with 2+ years acute PCU/Med-Surg Tele and EPIC who want strong pay and flexibility.

Employer: UHS – Granite Hills Hospital

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Inpatient psychiatric NP role in a new 120-bed behavioral health hospital serving children through older adults. Mix of psych assessments, therapy, and med management with comprehensive benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and education assistance.

Employer: DaVita Kidney Care

Location: 2211 N Humboldt Blvd, Milwaukee, WI 53212

Type: Full-time

Hands-on outpatient dialysis care under RN supervision—perfect entry point into healthcare. Paid training, full benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and clear career paths (including RN bridge programs).

Employer: Medical College of Wisconsin / Froedtert Hospital

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time, Academic Faculty

MFM attending role with a growing high-risk OB practice, complex maternal care, fetal procedures, and an accredited MFM fellowship. Faculty rank and salary based on experience, plus research and leadership opportunities.

Employer: Vetted Solutions (on behalf of a health system)

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Lead and support MRI staff while performing advanced MRI exams. Good fit if you want to mentor others, focus on image quality, and keep patients comfortable and safe.

Employer: Froedtert ThedaCare – Froedtert Hospital

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time, Days (Mon–Fri, 7:30–4)

Entry-level cancer center tech role doing vitals, blood draws, stocking, and patient support. Requires HS diploma/GED plus MA, CNA, EMT, or nursing-student background. Offers PTO, tuition help, 403(b), and strong internal mobility.

Employer: Ascension – St. Joseph Hospital

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time, Days

Fast-paced ED RN role focused on triage, urgent interventions, and patient/family education. Requires WI RN license, BLS, and ACLS within 6 months, plus robust benefits, PTO, and tuition support.

Employer: Ascension – St. Joseph Hospital

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time, Weekend Nights

ED RN position coordinating care and discharge planning on weekend nights. Same licensure and ACLS/BLS requirements and benefit package as other Ascension RN roles—ideal if you prefer night/weekend schedules.

Employer: Ascension – Saint Joseph’s Hospital

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time, Days

Float across units to cover varying patient needs—great for RNs who like variety and broad experience. Requires RN license and BLS, with ALS/PALS preferred, plus full Ascension benefits.

Employer: ArchWell Health

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time, Outpatient

Clinic-based primary care for Medicare-aged patients in neighborhood centers. Above-market base + quality bonus, malpractice with tail, generous benefits, and CME—no RVU pressure, focus is on time and quality with patients.

Employer: AHS Staffing

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr days

Registered Respiratory Therapist travel role with estimated $2,090.95/week including stipends. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, housing/per diem, and weekly pay.

Employer: Aurora Health Care

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Advanced IR role assisting with neuro, vascular, and complex interventional procedures. Requires WI radiographer license, ARRT, 2+ years IR experience, and offers a high-acuity environment with growing responsibility.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time, Travel, 12 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr days

Stepdown RN travel contract with approx. $2,319/week, for RNs with 18+ months recent PCU/Stepdown. Includes weekly pay, housing or stipend, health insurance, 401(k) match, and bonuses.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time, Travel, 12 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr days

Float Med-Surg/Tele role with stepdown-level patients, same pay and benefits structure as other MedPro contracts. Good if you like variety across Med-Surg/Tele units.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time, Travel, 12 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr days

Float Stepdown contract across units, again ~$2,319/week with MedPro’s standard travel perks. Designed for experienced PCU/Stepdown RNs who don’t mind moving between floors.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time, Travel, 12 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr days

Another float Stepdown slot with the same requirements and benefits—worth checking if you want options on start dates or specific units.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time, Travel, 11 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr days

Float Med-Surg/Tele travel contract with approx. $2,514/week. Shorter 11-week assignment with Access Healthcare’s around-the-clock recruiter support and competitive pay packages.

Employer: Meda Health

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Travel, 14 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr rotating

Emergency Department float RN role with ~$2,432/week for nurses with 2+ years ER experience and BLS/ACLS/PALS. Includes health, vision, dental, and life insurance starting day one.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have multiple similar openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.