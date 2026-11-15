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🏥 Milwaukee Healthcare Jobs: Multiple High-Paying & Local Roles
Milwaukee’s healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of options whether you want a stable hospital role or a high-paying travel contract. Here are some of the most interesting openings this week.
Travel Step Down RN – $2,514/week
Employer: Access Healthcare LLC
Location: Milwaukee, WI
Type: Full-time, Travel, 26 weeks (13–26 accepted), 36 hrs/week, 12-hr days
Pay: Approx. $2,514/week
Stepdown/PCU role floating between PCU and Med-Surg/Tele units based on your skills. Great for RNs with 2+ years acute PCU/Med-Surg Tele and EPIC who want strong pay and flexibility.
Nurse Practitioner – Behavioral Health
Employer: UHS – Granite Hills Hospital
Location: Milwaukee, WI
Type: Full-time
Inpatient psychiatric NP role in a new 120-bed behavioral health hospital serving children through older adults. Mix of psych assessments, therapy, and med management with comprehensive benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and education assistance.
Patient Care Technician – Dialysis
Employer: DaVita Kidney Care
Location: 2211 N Humboldt Blvd, Milwaukee, WI 53212
Type: Full-time
Hands-on outpatient dialysis care under RN supervision—perfect entry point into healthcare. Paid training, full benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and clear career paths (including RN bridge programs).
Maternal Fetal Medicine – Assistant Professor
Employer: Medical College of Wisconsin / Froedtert Hospital
Location: Milwaukee, WI
Type: Full-time, Academic Faculty
MFM attending role with a growing high-risk OB practice, complex maternal care, fetal procedures, and an accredited MFM fellowship. Faculty rank and salary based on experience, plus research and leadership opportunities.
MRI Technologist
Employer: Vetted Solutions (on behalf of a health system)
Location: Milwaukee, WI
Type: Full-time
Lead and support MRI staff while performing advanced MRI exams. Good fit if you want to mentor others, focus on image quality, and keep patients comfortable and safe.
Cancer Center Technician – Lab
Employer: Froedtert ThedaCare – Froedtert Hospital
Location: Milwaukee, WI
Type: Full-time, Days (Mon–Fri, 7:30–4)
Entry-level cancer center tech role doing vitals, blood draws, stocking, and patient support. Requires HS diploma/GED plus MA, CNA, EMT, or nursing-student background. Offers PTO, tuition help, 403(b), and strong internal mobility.
Registered Nurse – Emergency Department (Day Shift)
Employer: Ascension – St. Joseph Hospital
Location: Milwaukee, WI
Type: Full-time, Days
Fast-paced ED RN role focused on triage, urgent interventions, and patient/family education. Requires WI RN license, BLS, and ACLS within 6 months, plus robust benefits, PTO, and tuition support.
Registered Nurse – Emergency Department (Weekend Nights)
Employer: Ascension – St. Joseph Hospital
Location: Milwaukee, WI
Type: Full-time, Weekend Nights
ED RN position coordinating care and discharge planning on weekend nights. Same licensure and ACLS/BLS requirements and benefit package as other Ascension RN roles—ideal if you prefer night/weekend schedules.
Registered Nurse – Float Pool
Employer: Ascension – Saint Joseph’s Hospital
Location: Milwaukee, WI
Type: Full-time, Days
Float across units to cover varying patient needs—great for RNs who like variety and broad experience. Requires RN license and BLS, with ALS/PALS preferred, plus full Ascension benefits.
Nurse Practitioner – Senior Primary Care
Employer: ArchWell Health
Location: Milwaukee, WI
Type: Full-time, Outpatient
Clinic-based primary care for Medicare-aged patients in neighborhood centers. Above-market base + quality bonus, malpractice with tail, generous benefits, and CME—no RVU pressure, focus is on time and quality with patients.
Travel Respiratory Therapist – $2,091/week
Employer: AHS Staffing
Location: Milwaukee, WI
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr days
Registered Respiratory Therapist travel role with estimated $2,090.95/week including stipends. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, housing/per diem, and weekly pay.
Interventional Radiologic Tech II
Employer: Aurora Health Care
Location: Milwaukee, WI
Type: Full-time
Advanced IR role assisting with neuro, vascular, and complex interventional procedures. Requires WI radiographer license, ARRT, 2+ years IR experience, and offers a high-acuity environment with growing responsibility.
Travel Step Down RN – $2,319/week
Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing
Location: Milwaukee, WI
Type: Full-time, Travel, 12 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr days
Stepdown RN travel contract with approx. $2,319/week, for RNs with 18+ months recent PCU/Stepdown. Includes weekly pay, housing or stipend, health insurance, 401(k) match, and bonuses.
Travel Med Surg Telemetry RN Step Down – $2,319/week
Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing
Location: Milwaukee, WI
Type: Full-time, Travel, 12 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr days
Float Med-Surg/Tele role with stepdown-level patients, same pay and benefits structure as other MedPro contracts. Good if you like variety across Med-Surg/Tele units.
Travel Step Down RN – $2,319/week (Float)
Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing
Location: Milwaukee, WI
Type: Full-time, Travel, 12 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr days
Float Stepdown contract across units, again ~$2,319/week with MedPro’s standard travel perks. Designed for experienced PCU/Stepdown RNs who don’t mind moving between floors.
Travel Step Down RN – $2,319/week (Additional Float Opening)
Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing
Location: Milwaukee, WI
Type: Full-time, Travel, 12 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr days
Another float Stepdown slot with the same requirements and benefits—worth checking if you want options on start dates or specific units.
Travel Med Surg Telemetry RN Step Down – $2,514/week
Employer: Access Healthcare LLC
Location: Milwaukee, WI
Type: Full-time, Travel, 11 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr days
Float Med-Surg/Tele travel contract with approx. $2,514/week. Shorter 11-week assignment with Access Healthcare’s around-the-clock recruiter support and competitive pay packages.
Travel ED Float RN – $2,432/week
Employer: Meda Health
Location: Milwaukee, WI
Type: Travel, 14 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr rotating
Emergency Department float RN role with ~$2,432/week for nurses with 2+ years ER experience and BLS/ACLS/PALS. Includes health, vision, dental, and life insurance starting day one.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have multiple similar openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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