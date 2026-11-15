Milwaukee’s engineering scene is busy right now—especially in structural, mechanical, and manufacturing. If you’ve got technical skills and like solving real-world problems, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Larson Engineering

Larson Engineering Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead multiple structural projects from concept through construction while serving as the primary contact for several clients. This role is ideal if you’re a PE with 10+ years’ experience who enjoys mentoring junior engineers and owning scope, schedule, and budget.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Design complex cooling and HVAC systems for data centers that support AI and cloud infrastructure. You’ll act as lead mechanical engineer, guide a team, meet with clients, and handle some project management and travel.

Employer: Langan Engineering & Environmental Services

Location: Milwaukee, WI (also options in Indianapolis, IN or Detroit, MI)

(also options in Indianapolis, IN or Detroit, MI) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Grow and lead a traffic/transportation practice working on traffic and parking studies, transportation planning, and signal/roadway design. Great fit if you’re a PE with 10+ years in traffic/transportation, comfortable managing clients, budgets, and junior staff.

Employer: Brady Corporation

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support and expand controls and SCADA/MES systems at Brady’s Milwaukee facilities. You’ll work hands-on with PLCs, drives, HMIs, and networks—perfect if you have 2+ years in industrial automation and like troubleshooting on the plant floor.

Employer: gpac (recruiting for a local manufacturer)

(recruiting for a local manufacturer) Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time, direct hire

Salary: Not listed

Act as the technical go-to for stamping, machining, and secondary operations, driving continuous improvement, automation, and new product launches. Best for engineers with 2+ years in manufacturing and a background in metal stamping or fabrication.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.