Milwaukee’s logistics scene is busy right now, from warehouse floors to high‑level consulting. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Oshkosh Delivery (Oshkosh Defense, an Oshkosh Company)

Oshkosh Delivery (Oshkosh Defense, an Oshkosh Company) Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on warehouse role moving, picking, packing, and shipping materials while keeping inventory accurate and the work area safe and organized. Good fit if you have 1+ year of related work or a HS diploma/GED and like steady, routine shifts with limited overtime.

Employer: Rockwell Automation

Location: Milwaukee, WI (hybrid; also hiring in IN & OH)

(hybrid; also hiring in IN & OH) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (level and pay depend on experience)

Office-based logistics role where you own freight claims across global networks, work with carriers and internal teams, and help improve Rockwell’s transportation processes. Great if you have a bachelor’s degree and strong experience with freight claims, regulations, and tools like SAP/MyEZClaim.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Milwaukee, WI (consulting travel ~50%)

(consulting travel ~50%) Type: Full-time

Salary: Estimated range $171,600–$338,300

Application timeline: Recruiting ends 2/25/2027

Senior consulting role leading Warehouse Management System (WMS) projects (Manhattan, BlueYonder) and shaping clients’ supply chain strategy. Best for someone with 10+ years warehousing, 8+ years SCM/ERP, and a track record leading large WMS implementations and proposals.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—employers often flex for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.