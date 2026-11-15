There are some kind neighbors around Milwaukee offering free items this week. If you or someone you know can use any of these, take a look and reach out quickly.

Item: Free bike for a child

Location: Root River, Greenfield, WI

Condition/details: Neighbor’s grandson is giving away his bike to a kid who can use it. Great if you have a growing rider and need a bike at no cost. Exact size and style are not listed, so be sure to ask when you message.

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Baby shower cupcakes (extras)

Location: Pickup in Wauwatosa (poster is near Underwood Parkway, Milwaukee, WI)

Condition/details: About 20 extra cupcakes from Sam’s Club, mix of chocolate and vanilla. Perfect if you’re having a baby shower tonight or this weekend, or just want some treats for a gathering. You’ll need to pick them up from the poster.

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Bundle of T‑shirts, sizes 2X and 3X

Location: Burnham Park, Milwaukee, WI

Condition/details: Roughly 31 T‑shirts from different businesses, companies, schools, and states. Great for everyday wear, crafts, or donations. All are 2X or 3X sizes. Exact colors and styles aren’t listed, so ask the poster if you need more details.

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items tend to get claimed fast, so if something here could help you or a neighbor, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.