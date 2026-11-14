Milwaukee’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re a seasoned supervisor or just getting started in the shop. Here are a few strong picks hiring right in Milwaukee.

Employer: Komatsu

Komatsu Location: Milwaukee, WI (onsite)

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (Sunday–Thursday)

Pay: $37.55/hour

Hands-on welding role using FCAW in multiple positions on large, high-quality weldments. Union position (United Steel Workers Local 1114) with health, dental, vision, and life insurance starting day one, retirement plans, generous PTO, tuition reimbursement, and a 24-hour onsite gym.

Employer: Ahern

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead field techs and manage inspections and small to mid-size fire alarm/special hazards projects. Role mixes people leadership, scheduling, safety audits, and hands-on work, with top-tier 401(k) match and health benefits, bonus programs, generous PTO (with buy-up option), paid parental leave, and strong training and growth support.

Employer: Global Power Components

Location: Milwaukee, WI (onsite, 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time, Temp-to-Hire (3+ months)

Pay: Not listed

Entry-level shop role with options in weld prep, paint prep, sanding, build, breakout, finishing, and shop cleaning. Good fit if you want to break into welding, fabrication, or manufacturing and learn multiple departments with room to move up.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Milwaukee shops are busy, and experience in one role often opens doors to the next.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.