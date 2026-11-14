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🧑💼 Milwaukee HR Jobs: Multiple Roles From Entry-Level to Director
Milwaukee’s HR scene is busy right now, with options from first recruiting jobs to senior HR leadership. If you work with people and love building teams, these are worth a look.
Sr. Talent Acquisition Partner
- Employer: Molson Coors Beverage Company
- Location: Milwaukee, WI (hybrid, about 4 days in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $94,000–$123,400 + ~10% bonus
Senior recruiter role on the Culture & Engagement team, owning full-cycle hiring and talent pipelines for salaried and leadership roles. Comes with strong Total Rewards, generous benefits, PTO, and some fun perks like an on-site pub and free beverages.
Entry Level Recruiter
- Employer: gpac
- Location: Milwaukee, WI (fully remote role)
- Type: Full-time, commission-based
- Pay: Base $35,568 + uncapped commissions (approx. 30–75% of production)
Fully remote recruiting role with full training provided—no prior recruiting experience required. Good fit if you’re competitive, comfortable on the phone, and want uncapped earning potential plus benefits and 401(k) after a waiting period.
Human Resources Business Partner
- Employer: Crisis Prevention Institute (CPI)
- Location: Milwaukee, WI (hybrid/remote schedule)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Strategic HRBP role focused on employee relations, investigations, compliance, and change management across a multi-state and global workforce. Offers a comprehensive comp and benefits package, 401(k), PTO, wellness days, paid volunteer time, and ongoing training.
HR Business Partner – Director, Data Centers
- Employer: Johnson Controls
- Location: Preferred Milwaukee, WI; remote in USA considered
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $163,200–$245,000 + bonus
Senior HR leader role partnering with executives in a global data centers business. You’ll drive people strategy, org design, succession, and transformation across a complex matrix, with high visibility and a strong benefits package.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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