Milwaukee’s legal market is busy right now, especially for folks with insurance and litigation experience. Here are several solid roles worth a look if you’re ready for a change.

Employer: Michels Corporation

Michels Corporation Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Heavy civil construction work with a focus on insurance and contract review. You’ll handle OCIP/CCIP programs, project-specific coverages, and contract insurance terms with a lot of independence. Good fit if you like a fast pace, complex risk issues, and a large, growing contractor with strong training and benefits.

Employer: Husch Blackwell LLP

Husch Blackwell LLP Location: Milwaukee, WI (or other firm offices / virtual office)

(or other firm offices / virtual office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Varies by market; examples range from $235,000–$340,000 in some states

National firm role for a senior commercial litigator (6+ years), working mainly with the Healthcare, Life Sciences & Education group. You’ll handle all phases of complex litigation in state and federal court, with chances for trial/arbitration work and strong benefits plus bonus eligibility.

Employer: LHH (recruiting for an established firm)

LHH (recruiting for an established firm) Location: Milwaukee, WI / Chicago / Remote

Type: Full-time, shareholder-level

Salary: $185,000–$200,000 base + $10,000–$25,000 bonus

Senior insurance coverage attorney (15+ years) role with no book of business required. You’ll step into an existing pipeline of coverage work (CGL is a plus) with about 1,700 billable hours and the option to work hybrid or fully remote if licensed in Illinois or Wisconsin.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.