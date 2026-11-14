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⚖️ Milwaukee Legal & Compliance Roles with Multiple Openings
Milwaukee’s legal market is busy right now, especially for folks with insurance and litigation experience. Here are several solid roles worth a look if you’re ready for a change.
Insurance & Contract Specialist
- Employer: Michels Corporation
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Heavy civil construction work with a focus on insurance and contract review. You’ll handle OCIP/CCIP programs, project-specific coverages, and contract insurance terms with a lot of independence. Good fit if you like a fast pace, complex risk issues, and a large, growing contractor with strong training and benefits.
Commercial Litigation Senior Associate
- Employer: Husch Blackwell LLP
- Location: Milwaukee, WI (or other firm offices / virtual office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Varies by market; examples range from $235,000–$340,000 in some states
National firm role for a senior commercial litigator (6+ years), working mainly with the Healthcare, Life Sciences & Education group. You’ll handle all phases of complex litigation in state and federal court, with chances for trial/arbitration work and strong benefits plus bonus eligibility.
Insurance Coverage Attorney (Hybrid or Remote)
- Employer: LHH (recruiting for an established firm)
- Location: Milwaukee, WI / Chicago / Remote
- Type: Full-time, shareholder-level
- Salary: $185,000–$200,000 base + $10,000–$25,000 bonus
Senior insurance coverage attorney (15+ years) role with no book of business required. You’ll step into an existing pipeline of coverage work (CGL is a plus) with about 1,700 billable hours and the option to work hybrid or fully remote if licensed in Illinois or Wisconsin.
If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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