Milwaukee’s creative scene is busy right now, with new roles popping up in video, design, and media. If you work with visuals or words, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Brady Corporation

Brady Corporation Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help shape product demos, tutorials, and social content for a global industrial tech brand. You’ll touch every part of video production, from brainstorming and shooting to editing and YouTube uploads, using Adobe Creative Suite and DSLR/4K gear.

Employer: Henricksen

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $120,000 per year

Lead a design team for a national contract furniture dealership, guiding office, healthcare, and hospitality projects. This role is a fit if you have strong AutoCAD/CET skills, 7+ years in design or construction, and want to manage people, process, and client relationships.

Employer: Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin

Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Target salary shared during phone screen

Blend technical writing with regulated healthcare work by creating and managing SOPs, procedures, and quality documents for Facilities. Ideal if you enjoy turning complex systems into clear, compliant documentation and working across teams in a regulated environment.

Employer: Fox Television Stations (FOX6)

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time, NABET union position

Pay: $19.23 per hour

Shoot breaking news, weather, and long-form stories out in the field, then edit on tight deadlines for TV and digital. Great for visual storytellers with at least 2 years of TV news shooting experience who don’t mind Wisconsin weather or carrying 30–50 lbs of gear.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—open roles often lead to other chances at the same company.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.