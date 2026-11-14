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🎨 Milwaukee Arts & Media Jobs: Multiple Creative Roles Open Now
Milwaukee’s creative scene is busy right now, with new roles popping up in video, design, and media. If you work with visuals or words, this week has some solid options.
Junior Video Producer
- Employer: Brady Corporation
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help shape product demos, tutorials, and social content for a global industrial tech brand. You’ll touch every part of video production, from brainstorming and shooting to editing and YouTube uploads, using Adobe Creative Suite and DSLR/4K gear.
Commercial Furniture Dealer Design Manager
- Employer: Henricksen
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,000 – $120,000 per year
Lead a design team for a national contract furniture dealership, guiding office, healthcare, and hospitality projects. This role is a fit if you have strong AutoCAD/CET skills, 7+ years in design or construction, and want to manage people, process, and client relationships.
Specialist Facilities Quality & Regulatory Documentation
- Employer: Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Target salary shared during phone screen
Blend technical writing with regulated healthcare work by creating and managing SOPs, procedures, and quality documents for Facilities. Ideal if you enjoy turning complex systems into clear, compliant documentation and working across teams in a regulated environment.
Photographer (Photojournalist)
- Employer: Fox Television Stations (FOX6)
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- Type: Full-time, NABET union position
- Pay: $19.23 per hour
Shoot breaking news, weather, and long-form stories out in the field, then edit on tight deadlines for TV and digital. Great for visual storytellers with at least 2 years of TV news shooting experience who don’t mind Wisconsin weather or carrying 30–50 lbs of gear.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—open roles often lead to other chances at the same company.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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