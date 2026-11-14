Milwaukee’s utility and field service scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like working with your hands and being out on the road. Here are a couple of strong picks worth a look.

Employer: hireneXus (100% employee-owned industrial distributor)

hireneXus (100% employee-owned industrial distributor) Location: Home-based in Wisconsin , serving Milwaukee & Upper Midwest

, serving Type: Internship / Field role

Pay: $30–$40/hour + significant overtime

Vehicle: Company vehicle provided

Hands-on field role keeping plant instrumentation and valves running in food, beverage, pharma, and chemical facilities. Lots of independence, formal factory training, overtime earning potential, and employee ownership so you’re building more than just a paycheck.

Employer: Sparus Holdings / Southern Cross

Location: Milwaukee, WI and surrounding areas

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00/hour , with automatic $0.50 raises at 60 and 180 days

, with Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, paid holidays, company vehicle, paid training

Great fit if you’re new to utilities but comfortable driving and using hand tools. You’ll replace gas modules in the field, get step-by-step paid training, and work independently around the city while building solid experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—utility and field tech roles tend to open in waves.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.