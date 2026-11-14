Milwaukee neighbors are sharing some useful free items this week, from a loving pet in need of a home to toys and help with hauling things away.

Item: Rottweiler dog, about 4 years old, black and brown fur

Description: This pup needs a new home. No extra details are listed, so be ready to ask the owner about shots, temperament, and any special needs.

Location: Uptown, Milwaukee, WI

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: New Bright Velocity RC car with controller

Condition: Used – mostly works. Reverse works, but plastic is cracked around the motor and may need glue. Requires AA batteries (not included). Good for a kid who likes tinkering or for parts.

Location: Wedgewood, Milwaukee, WI

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item/Service: ES junk removal

Description: Listing for junk removal. Details are very short, so check the post to see if they are offering free pickup, what items they accept, and any limits. Could be handy if you’re clearing out a garage or basement.

Location: Silver City, Milwaukee, WI

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

If you’re interested in any of these free deals, reach out to the poster as soon as you can—freebies in Milwaukee tend to go fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.