Milwaukee’s on-the-move right now—especially if you like being behind the wheel or working on big vehicles. Here are several solid transportation openings with clear pay and details so you can see what fits fast.

Employer: National Car Rental (Enterprise Mobility)

National Car Rental (Enterprise Mobility) Location: Milwaukee Airport, Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Steady 40 hours/week, strong benefits (health, dental, vision, 401k with match, PTO, employee discounts). You’ll move rental cars around the airport and between locations—good fit if you like driving but want to stay local.

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Contract

Pay: $800–$1,500 per week

Why it’s worth a look: Local routes, company truck provided, and a long list of benefits (401k, health, dental, vision, PTO, paid training, fuel card). Great if you want delivery work with some schedule flexibility.

Employer: Strata Critical

Location: Milwaukee, WI (must live within 30 minutes)

Type: Part-time, On-call

Pay: $23/hour + $2/hour shift differential (6PM–6AM)

Why it’s worth a look: Purpose-driven role moving organ transplant teams, specimens, and critical equipment. On-call 24-hour shifts (2–3 per week)—good for EVOC-certified drivers who want meaningful, higher-impact work.

Employer: Ian’s Pizza

Location: 146 E Juneau Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $22–$30/hour (base + mileage + tips + bonuses)

Why it’s worth a look: Busy, tip-heavy delivery spot with profit sharing, health/dental for full-time, PTO, retirement match up to 3%, and free pizza. Great if you like a fast-paced restaurant vibe and flexible shifts.

Employer: Arctic Snow & Ice Control, Inc. / IFOG, Inc.

Location: Milwaukee, Glendale, Racine service areas

Type: Seasonal, event-based

Pay: Rate discussed during hiring (varies by role/project)

Why it’s worth a look: Winter work running skid steers, loaders, and salt trucks for commercial lots. Good for experienced snow or heavy equipment operators who want extra seasonal income.

Employer: AccuTrans, Inc

Location: Milwaukee, WI 53207

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $27–$36/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Day-shift diesel/bus mechanic role with 401(k) match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, and flexible schedule. Strong fit if you’ve got diesel or charter bus experience and want steady shop work.

Employer: Estes Express Lines

Location: Milwaukee, WI (within 75 miles of service center)

Type: Full-time, Regional OTR

Pay: $0.7925–$0.8525 per mile

Why it’s worth a look: Established LTL carrier (since 1931) with paid lodging, uniforms, cell phone reimbursement, and bonus eligibility. You’ll run between service centers with frequent home time if you have a fully endorsed Class A (HazMat, Tanker, Doubles).

Employer: KOLTRANS

Location: Hiring from Milwaukee, Racine, Kenosha & nearby

Type: Full-time, OTR

Pay: $1,600–$2,100 guaranteed per week (depending on trailer type)

(depending on trailer type) Why it’s worth a look: Choose Dry Van, Conestoga, or Flatbed with $0.65–$0.70 CPM and a weekly home 34-hour reset. Includes breakdown pay, paid tolls, safety equipment, and a small weekly travel allowance for eligible WI drivers.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Milwaukee driving and mechanic roles tend to fill fast once winter and holiday seasons hit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.