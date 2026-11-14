Milwaukee’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now—lots of options from entry-level to senior leadership, with several roles paying well into six figures.

Here are some of the most interesting openings this week:

Employer: PRIMEBRIDGE WORKFORCE LLC

Location: Milwaukee, WI (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support a busy furniture sales team with quotes, orders, and project coordination. Good fit if you’re organized, detail-focused, and like a mix of office work, customer contact, and occasional on-site support.

Employer: Brady Corporation

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run data-driven campaigns using tools like Eloqua/Pardot and Salesforce to grow the sales pipeline. Great for someone with 2+ years in email/CRM who enjoys segmentation, testing, and working closely with sales and demand gen.

Employer: Northwestern Mutual

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: ~$89,360–$154,200+ (range varies by structure/location)

Own content strategy for a major brand area—leading thought leadership, campaigns, and AI-enabled content production. Ideal for a seasoned content leader (7+ years) who can set strategy, manage partners, and connect content to business results.

Employer: Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Location: Milwaukee-based, Wisconsin territory

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000–$180,000 base + bonus/equity eligible

High-level specialty pharma sales role calling on epilepsy centers and key neurology accounts. Best for experienced biotech/specialty reps with strong clinical chops and comfort traveling up to ~40%.

Employer: AAA – The Auto Club Group

Location: 4433 S 27th St, Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time (hourly + commission)

Salary: Avg. $75,000–$100,000 (base + commission), $25,000 base

Branch-based life and annuity sales with a $2,500 sign-on bonus and strong benefits. Great if you already have a state life license and want unlimited commission potential plus steady AAA member traffic.

Employer: Top Quality Recruitment (TQR)

Location: Remote (serving F&B industry)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Blend engineering know-how with business development across dairy, beverage, and protein plants. Perfect for someone with 5+ years in process automation or capital equipment sales who likes C‑suite conversations and plant visits.

Employer: C.H. Robinson

Location: Milwaukee, WI (4 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $19.23–$38.47/hour + variable comp

Build and grow a logistics customer portfolio with strong training and clear promotion paths. You’ll re-engage dormant accounts, handle quoting and issues, and learn the freight world with solid benefits.

Employer: Johnson Controls

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $105,000–$130,000 + bonus

Lead global product marketing for a technical B2B portfolio—value props, positioning, launches, and sales enablement. Great for a 7+ year B2B marketer from building tech, water/mechanical, or similar industries.

Employer: Diablo Tools

Location: Milwaukee-based, covers WI & Upper Peninsula

Type: Full-time, travel 6–8 overnights/month

Salary: Not listed

Field sales role with a fast-growing tools brand, focused on gaining market share with key dealers. Good for an extroverted, driven rep with 1–8 years of sales and a love for being on the road and with customers.

Employer: ABM Industries

Location: Milwaukee, WI (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,000–$105,000 base

Hunt new B2B facility-services business with C‑suite and real estate leaders across office, manufacturing, and logistics. Ideal for a seasoned hunter with 5+ years in consultative B2B sales and experience in CRE/facility services.

Employer: Northwestern Mutual

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: ~$130,800–$225,600+ (range varies by structure/location)

Lead enterprise-wide social strategy, influencer programs, field social, and crisis/reputation management. Best for a senior social leader (12+ years) who’s comfortable in regulated industries and managing teams and agencies.

Employer: Lakeshore Financial Group

Location: Milwaukee, WI (part-time, some in-office)

Type: Part-time (can grow to full-time)

Salary: $75,000–$100,000 at-plan (100% commission)

Build a client base and sell financial products with training, flexible schedule, and strong upside for motivated self-starters. You’ll need or obtain a life license and be comfortable in a commission-only setup.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base + sales commission (exact amount not listed)

Professional-level commercial sales role serving repair shops and fleets. Good for someone with strong auto parts knowledge and 3+ years’ experience who likes a mix of sales, customer support, and light team leadership.

Employer: Perfectus Labs

Location: Milwaukee, WI (or listed for Milwaukee)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior strategic role owning AEO (AI search) strategy, methodology, and client outcomes. You won’t manage projects day-to-day—you’ll set direction, fix underperforming accounts, and guide product and operations.

Employer: Nelson-Jameson, Inc.

Location: Wauwatosa, WI (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting at $65,000/year

Blend CRM admin, analytics, and project work to support a national sales team in the food manufacturing space. Great for an Excel/CRM-savvy problem-solver who likes building dashboards and improving processes.

Employer: Great Lakes Outreach

Location: Greater Milwaukee, WI (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Weekly base pay + performance incentives (exact amount not listed)

Entry-level, people-facing marketing role at retail and promo events. Good for someone early in their career who wants paid training, lots of coaching, and a path into sales/marketing leadership.

Employer: Fresh Page Home Improvement

Location: Milwaukee, WI area (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Target $125,000–$175,000+ (commission-based)

Door-to-door roofing and home energy sales: canvass neighborhoods, inspect roofs, and help homeowners with insurance claims. Strong fit if you’re confident knocking doors, can climb ladders, and want high-commission potential.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Milwaukee roles like these tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.