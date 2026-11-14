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📣 Milwaukee Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple $100K+ Roles
Milwaukee’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now—lots of options from entry-level to senior leadership, with several roles paying well into six figures.
Here are some of the most interesting openings this week:
Sales Coordinator - Furniture Products
Employer: PRIMEBRIDGE WORKFORCE LLC
Location: Milwaukee, WI (Hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Support a busy furniture sales team with quotes, orders, and project coordination. Good fit if you’re organized, detail-focused, and like a mix of office work, customer contact, and occasional on-site support.
Marketing Automation Specialist
Employer: Brady Corporation
Location: Milwaukee, WI
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Run data-driven campaigns using tools like Eloqua/Pardot and Salesforce to grow the sales pipeline. Great for someone with 2+ years in email/CRM who enjoys segmentation, testing, and working closely with sales and demand gen.
Senior Manager, Brand Content Strategy
Employer: Northwestern Mutual
Location: Milwaukee, WI
Type: Full-time
Salary: ~$89,360–$154,200+ (range varies by structure/location)
Own content strategy for a major brand area—leading thought leadership, campaigns, and AI-enabled content production. Ideal for a seasoned content leader (7+ years) who can set strategy, manage partners, and connect content to business results.
Neurology Account Manager (Wisconsin)
Employer: Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Location: Milwaukee-based, Wisconsin territory
Type: Full-time
Salary: $120,000–$180,000 base + bonus/equity eligible
High-level specialty pharma sales role calling on epilepsy centers and key neurology accounts. Best for experienced biotech/specialty reps with strong clinical chops and comfort traveling up to ~40%.
Life Insurance Specialist - Milwaukee South, WI
Employer: AAA – The Auto Club Group
Location: 4433 S 27th St, Milwaukee, WI
Type: Full-time (hourly + commission)
Salary: Avg. $75,000–$100,000 (base + commission), $25,000 base
Branch-based life and annuity sales with a $2,500 sign-on bonus and strong benefits. Great if you already have a state life license and want unlimited commission potential plus steady AAA member traffic.
Business Development Engineer (Food & Beverage)
Employer: Top Quality Recruitment (TQR)
Location: Remote (serving F&B industry)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Blend engineering know-how with business development across dairy, beverage, and protein plants. Perfect for someone with 5+ years in process automation or capital equipment sales who likes C‑suite conversations and plant visits.
Client Relations Specialist / Associate Portfolio Executive
Employer: C.H. Robinson
Location: Milwaukee, WI (4 days in office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $19.23–$38.47/hour + variable comp
Build and grow a logistics customer portfolio with strong training and clear promotion paths. You’ll re-engage dormant accounts, handle quoting and issues, and learn the freight world with solid benefits.
Global Product Marketing Manager – Fire Suppression / Water & Mechanical
Employer: Johnson Controls
Location: Milwaukee, WI
Type: Full-time
Salary: $105,000–$130,000 + bonus
Lead global product marketing for a technical B2B portfolio—value props, positioning, launches, and sales enablement. Great for a 7+ year B2B marketer from building tech, water/mechanical, or similar industries.
Territory Sales Manager (Pro Channel) – WI & Upper Peninsula
Employer: Diablo Tools
Location: Milwaukee-based, covers WI & Upper Peninsula
Type: Full-time, travel 6–8 overnights/month
Salary: Not listed
Field sales role with a fast-growing tools brand, focused on gaining market share with key dealers. Good for an extroverted, driven rep with 1–8 years of sales and a love for being on the road and with customers.
Senior Business Development Manager
Employer: ABM Industries
Location: Milwaukee, WI (Hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $95,000–$105,000 base
Hunt new B2B facility-services business with C‑suite and real estate leaders across office, manufacturing, and logistics. Ideal for a seasoned hunter with 5+ years in consultative B2B sales and experience in CRE/facility services.
Senior Director, Social Media
Employer: Northwestern Mutual
Location: Milwaukee, WI
Type: Full-time
Salary: ~$130,800–$225,600+ (range varies by structure/location)
Lead enterprise-wide social strategy, influencer programs, field social, and crisis/reputation management. Best for a senior social leader (12+ years) who’s comfortable in regulated industries and managing teams and agencies.
Entry-Level Financial Services Representative
Employer: Lakeshore Financial Group
Location: Milwaukee, WI (part-time, some in-office)
Type: Part-time (can grow to full-time)
Salary: $75,000–$100,000 at-plan (100% commission)
Build a client base and sell financial products with training, flexible schedule, and strong upside for motivated self-starters. You’ll need or obtain a life license and be comfortable in a commission-only setup.
Commercial Parts Pro
Employer: Advance Auto Parts
Location: Milwaukee, WI
Type: Full-time
Salary: Base + sales commission (exact amount not listed)
Professional-level commercial sales role serving repair shops and fleets. Good for someone with strong auto parts knowledge and 3+ years’ experience who likes a mix of sales, customer support, and light team leadership.
Director of Search Strategy
Employer: Perfectus Labs
Location: Milwaukee, WI (or listed for Milwaukee)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Senior strategic role owning AEO (AI search) strategy, methodology, and client outcomes. You won’t manage projects day-to-day—you’ll set direction, fix underperforming accounts, and guide product and operations.
Sales Operations Specialist (Onsite)
Employer: Nelson-Jameson, Inc.
Location: Wauwatosa, WI (onsite)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Starting at $65,000/year
Blend CRM admin, analytics, and project work to support a national sales team in the food manufacturing space. Great for an Excel/CRM-savvy problem-solver who likes building dashboards and improving processes.
Junior Marketing Associate
Employer: Great Lakes Outreach
Location: Greater Milwaukee, WI (on-site)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Weekly base pay + performance incentives (exact amount not listed)
Entry-level, people-facing marketing role at retail and promo events. Good for someone early in their career who wants paid training, lots of coaching, and a path into sales/marketing leadership.
Home Energy Sales Specialist – Earn up to $175K
Employer: Fresh Page Home Improvement
Location: Milwaukee, WI area (field-based)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Target $125,000–$175,000+ (commission-based)
Door-to-door roofing and home energy sales: canvass neighborhoods, inspect roofs, and help homeowners with insurance claims. Strong fit if you’re confident knocking doors, can climb ladders, and want high-commission potential.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Milwaukee roles like these tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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