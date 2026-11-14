Milwaukee has steady hiring right now in public safety and security, especially in roles that mix community work with safety and care.

Here are several solid options if you like staying alert, helping people, and keeping spaces safe.

Employer: Children’s Wisconsin

Children’s Wisconsin Location: Milwaukee, WI (76th Street office + clinics across SE Wisconsin)

(76th Street office + clinics across SE Wisconsin) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a hospital public safety team keeping kids, families, and staff safe across multiple clinic sites. Weekday business hours are primary, with some evenings/2nd shift and travel between locations.

Employer: Wisconsin Community Services, Inc. (WCS)

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Not listed (ongoing 2nd-shift schedule)

Not listed (ongoing 2nd-shift schedule) Salary: Not listed

Supervise adult residents in a correctional halfway house, both inside the facility and on approved community activities. Great fit if you can stay alert, enforce rules, and still bring compassion and de‑escalation skills.

Employer: Wisconsin Community Services, Inc. (WCS)

Location: Milwaukee, WI (North Campus + Admin Building)

(North Campus + Admin Building) Type: Not listed (shifts may include evenings/weekends)

Not listed (shifts may include evenings/weekends) Salary: Not listed

Provide unarmed security at WCS sites—monitor cameras, patrol buildings, and respond to incidents with a calm, people‑first approach. Good for someone with a few years of security experience who wants mission‑driven work.

Employer: J. F. Ahern

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Not listed (covered by a collective bargaining agreement)

Not listed (covered by a collective bargaining agreement) Salary: Not listed

Hands‑on field role inspecting and maintaining fire equipment and suppression systems at customer sites. You’ll be on the road, using top‑tier tools, and helping protect buildings and people from fire risks.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.