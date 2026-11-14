Milwaukee’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially for people who like quality, process, and hands-on production work. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Actalent

Actalent Location: Milwaukee, WI (onsite)

Type: Contract to hire, full-time

Contract to hire, full-time Pay: $24.00 – $28.00/hour

Deadline: Anticipated close Nov 27, 2026

You’ll audit assembly lines, review production records, perform final inspections, and release product for shipment. Good fit if you have 1–2 years in manufacturing, can read blueprints, use calipers/mics, and know basic GMP/GDP and GD&T.

Employer: Extension, Inc

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Lead daily production across multiple shifts, coach operators, and keep safety, quality, and on-time delivery on track. Ideal if you have manufacturing leadership experience, strong people skills, and like being on the floor solving problems.

Employer: gpac (recruiting for a local manufacturer)

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Program CNC equipment, review drawings, estimate material/run times, and support operators when programs need tweaks. Best for someone with 5+ years CNC programming, Sigmanest + SolidWorks (2025+), strong blueprint reading, and ISO 9001 experience.

Employer: STAINLESS FOUNDRY & ENGINEERING

Location: Milwaukee, WI (in person)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $23.00 – $26.00/hour

Inspect metal castings at different stages, do final checks before shipment, and learn NDT methods like liquid penetrant and hardness testing. Great step if you have a HS diploma + 1–2 years experience, want to grow into NDE Level II, and like hands-on shop work.

Employer: Milwaukee Tool

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time, some travel (10–25%)

Own quality performance for key suppliers, lead audits and qualifications, and drive 8D/SCAR and continuous improvement across global supply chains. A match if you have a technical bachelor’s degree and 5–8 years in supplier/manufacturing quality with strong GD&T and problem-solving skills.

Employer: HellermannTyton

Location: Milwaukee, WI (onsite)

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Oversee quality techs at night, handle escalated issues, manage schedules, and keep quality processes running smoothly. Good for someone with 4+ years in manufacturing quality, some leadership experience, and comfort working overnights on the plant floor.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Milwaukee plants are hiring and experience in one role often opens doors to the next.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.