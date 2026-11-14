Milwaukee’s tech scene is buzzing right now – from AI and data to embedded systems and web platforms. Here are several solid IT roles, from intern level to senior leadership.

Employer: Syms Strategic Group (SSG)

Syms Strategic Group (SSG) Location: Remote (U.S.-based, W-2)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $85,389 – $116,975

Build cloud-based healthcare dashboards, REST APIs in Java/NodeJS, and Angular front ends for VA projects on AWS. Public Trust clearance and 8+ years experience with healthcare/EDI data required; U.S. citizenship only.

Employer: Uline

Location: Pleasant Prairie, WI (Corporate HQ, on-site)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $96,000 – $148,000

Lead enterprise Java/Spring development, microservices, and REST services for a large North American distributor. Strong full-stack Java background plus on-site perks like a fitness center, café, and walking trails.

Employer: PwC

Location: Milwaukee, WI (Advisory practice)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $124,000 – $280,000

Senior leadership role guiding Guidewire policy/billing/claims implementations for insurance clients. Own architecture, integrations, and teams across large transformation programs.

Employer: Accenture

Location: Milwaukee, WI (client-facing, travel 25–75%)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary Range: Varies by state (examples: $87,400 – $316,300 depending on location)

Varies by state (examples: depending on location) Hands-on, product-minded AI engineer role working with OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, SAP, ServiceNow, Salesforce and more. Design and deploy LLM-powered workflows and agents in large enterprises.

Employer: PwC

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $155,000 – $410,000

Lead AI and data architecture strategy: LLM APIs, vector databases, RAG, and LLMOps. Executive-facing role shaping data modernization and generative AI roadmaps across multiple clients.

Employer: Uline

Location: Pleasant Prairie, WI (Corporate HQ, on-site)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $110,000 – $148,000

Senior full-stack role modernizing Uline.com using .NET/Java/JavaScript/TypeScript. Influence architecture, mentor devs, and experiment with tools like Claude Code, GitHub Copilot, Azure AI, vector search.

Employer: EY

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $104,800 – $192,200 (for most U.S. locations)

(for most U.S. locations) Senior consultant role designing and running SailPoint / Saviynt / Entra ID solutions, RBAC, SoD, and IAM governance. Mix of hands-on configuration and client-facing advisory.

Employer: PwC

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $124,000 – $280,000

Lead large Oracle HCM Cloud implementations, from strategy to deployment. Heavy on HR tech, data integrity, and client relationship management.

Employer: PwC

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $124,000 – $280,000

Architect Appian BPM and low-code solutions, integrate with AWS/Azure/GCP, and guide automation using tools like UiPath, Power Platform, Pega.

Employer: Brady Corporation

Location: Milwaukee, WI (HQ)

Type: Part-time / Internship

Part-time / Internship Work with C#/.NET, React/TypeScript, and Visual Studio on real products. Great fit for CS/SE students wanting hands-on experience and code reviews.

Employer: Nextech Hypergroup Solution

Location: Milwaukee, WI (CST)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Focus on Python, SQL, ETL, data pipelines, and cloud. Aimed at Master’s grads on F‑1 OPT/STEM OPT; note this is a sample JD for sourcing, not a confirmed opening.

Employer: Milwaukee Tool

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Full-time Early-career role owning Google Tag Manager, GA4, RudderStack implementations across web and mobile. Great for someone into analytics, tagging, and digital measurement.

Employer: Briggs & Stratton

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Full-time Lead embedded software architecture for edge devices, battery systems, and RTOS-based platforms. Mix of hands-on technical leadership and people management.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Milwaukee, WI (Enterprise Solutions)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $88,600 – $163,100

Certified Anaplan Solution Architect role owning Deloitte’s planning platform: build models, UX pages, and enhancements for firmwide forecasting.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $116,200 – $229,100

Senior consultant on eDiscovery and unstructured data projects using Relativity, AI tools, SQL/Python, Power BI/Tableau. Lead workstreams and mentor juniors.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $86,700 – $170,900

Mid-level role executing eDiscovery and contract analytics with Relativity, AI platforms, SQL/Python, Power BI/Tableau. Good step if you’re 2+ years into data/forensics.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $141,200 – $278,300

Manage teams and client delivery across complex eDiscovery and financial crime projects. Requires strong leadership plus hands-on experience with Relativity, AI, and cloud.

Employer: Alignerr

Location: Remote (contract)

Type: Hourly contract, 10–40 hrs/week

Hourly contract, Use your EHR and clinical IT experience to review and improve AI outputs. Fully remote, flexible hours, focused on annotation and feedback for healthcare AI models.

Employer: Baxter International Inc.

Location: Milwaukee, WI (hybrid, on-site days required)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $168,000 – $231,000 (plus bonus eligibility)

(plus bonus eligibility) Lead multiple full-stack teams building TypeScript/React/Node.js web apps for medical devices under IEC 62304 and FDA design controls. Heavy on Agile at scale, safety-critical software, and cross-functional leadership.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save it today so it doesn’t slip away.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.