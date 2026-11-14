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Milwaukee
💻 Milwaukee IT Jobs: Multiple High-Paying & Remote Options
12 days ago
Milwaukee’s tech scene is buzzing right now – from AI and data to embedded systems and web platforms. Here are several solid IT roles, from intern level to senior leadership.
Senior Systems Engineer (Angular)
- Employer: Syms Strategic Group (SSG)
- Location: Remote (U.S.-based, W-2)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $85,389 – $116,975
- Build cloud-based healthcare dashboards, REST APIs in Java/NodeJS, and Angular front ends for VA projects on AWS. Public Trust clearance and 8+ years experience with healthcare/EDI data required; U.S. citizenship only.
Senior Software Developer – Java
- Employer: Uline
- Location: Pleasant Prairie, WI (Corporate HQ, on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $96,000 – $148,000
- Lead enterprise Java/Spring development, microservices, and REST services for a large North American distributor. Strong full-stack Java background plus on-site perks like a fitness center, café, and walking trails.
Guidewire Technical Lead, Senior Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Milwaukee, WI (Advisory practice)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $124,000 – $280,000
- Senior leadership role guiding Guidewire policy/billing/claims implementations for insurance clients. Own architecture, integrations, and teams across large transformation programs.
Forward Deployed Engineer Manager (AI)
- Employer: Accenture
- Location: Milwaukee, WI (client-facing, travel 25–75%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary Range: Varies by state (examples: $87,400 – $316,300 depending on location)
- Hands-on, product-minded AI engineer role working with OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, SAP, ServiceNow, Salesforce and more. Design and deploy LLM-powered workflows and agents in large enterprises.
Director, AI & Data Solution Architect
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $155,000 – $410,000
- Lead AI and data architecture strategy: LLM APIs, vector databases, RAG, and LLMOps. Executive-facing role shaping data modernization and generative AI roadmaps across multiple clients.
Senior Software Developer – Web
- Employer: Uline
- Location: Pleasant Prairie, WI (Corporate HQ, on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $110,000 – $148,000
- Senior full-stack role modernizing Uline.com using .NET/Java/JavaScript/TypeScript. Influence architecture, mentor devs, and experiment with tools like Claude Code, GitHub Copilot, Azure AI, vector search.
Cyber Managed Services – IAM Senior
- Employer: EY
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $104,800 – $192,200 (for most U.S. locations)
- Senior consultant role designing and running SailPoint / Saviynt / Entra ID solutions, RBAC, SoD, and IAM governance. Mix of hands-on configuration and client-facing advisory.
Senior Manager, Oracle HCM Cloud Functional Lead
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $124,000 – $280,000
- Lead large Oracle HCM Cloud implementations, from strategy to deployment. Heavy on HR tech, data integrity, and client relationship management.
Appian Solution Architect – Senior Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $124,000 – $280,000
- Architect Appian BPM and low-code solutions, integrate with AWS/Azure/GCP, and guide automation using tools like UiPath, Power Platform, Pega.
Software Engineer Intern
- Employer: Brady Corporation
- Location: Milwaukee, WI (HQ)
- Type: Part-time / Internship
- Work with C#/.NET, React/TypeScript, and Visual Studio on real products. Great fit for CS/SE students wanting hands-on experience and code reviews.
Data Engineering Analyst (OPT / STEM OPT)
- Employer: Nextech Hypergroup Solution
- Location: Milwaukee, WI (CST)
- Type: Full-time
- Focus on Python, SQL, ETL, data pipelines, and cloud. Aimed at Master’s grads on F‑1 OPT/STEM OPT; note this is a sample JD for sourcing, not a confirmed opening.
Platform Engineer I – Digital Measurement
- Employer: Milwaukee Tool
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Early-career role owning Google Tag Manager, GA4, RudderStack implementations across web and mobile. Great for someone into analytics, tagging, and digital measurement.
Manager, Embedded Software Engineering
- Employer: Briggs & Stratton
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Lead embedded software architecture for edge devices, battery systems, and RTOS-based platforms. Mix of hands-on technical leadership and people management.
Anaplan Senior Consultant
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Milwaukee, WI (Enterprise Solutions)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $88,600 – $163,100
- Certified Anaplan Solution Architect role owning Deloitte’s planning platform: build models, UX pages, and enhancements for firmwide forecasting.
Senior Consultant – Risk & Forensics, Data Management
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $116,200 – $229,100
- Senior consultant on eDiscovery and unstructured data projects using Relativity, AI tools, SQL/Python, Power BI/Tableau. Lead workstreams and mentor juniors.
Consultant – Risk & Forensics, Data Management
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $86,700 – $170,900
- Mid-level role executing eDiscovery and contract analytics with Relativity, AI platforms, SQL/Python, Power BI/Tableau. Good step if you’re 2+ years into data/forensics.
Manager – Risk & Forensics, Data Management
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $141,200 – $278,300
- Manage teams and client delivery across complex eDiscovery and financial crime projects. Requires strong leadership plus hands-on experience with Relativity, AI, and cloud.
Clinical Systems Analyst (AI Training)
- Employer: Alignerr
- Location: Remote (contract)
- Type: Hourly contract, 10–40 hrs/week
- Use your EHR and clinical IT experience to review and improve AI outputs. Fully remote, flexible hours, focused on annotation and feedback for healthcare AI models.
Sr. Software Engineering Manager
- Employer: Baxter International Inc.
- Location: Milwaukee, WI (hybrid, on-site days required)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $168,000 – $231,000 (plus bonus eligibility)
- Lead multiple full-stack teams building TypeScript/React/Node.js web apps for medical devices under IEC 62304 and FDA design controls. Heavy on Agile at scale, safety-critical software, and cross-functional leadership.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save it today so it doesn’t slip away.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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