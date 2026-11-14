Milwaukee’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now—from big academic centers to community clinics, there’s a lot hiring across nursing, allied health, and research.

Here are several solid openings in Milwaukee, WI you can skim and apply to fast.

Employer: Medical College of Wisconsin

Location: Milwaukee, WI (Froedtert & Zablocki VA)

Type: Full-time, faculty (tenure-eligible)

Salary: Not listed

Academic ID role with a mix of inpatient and outpatient care at a top-ranked quaternary center plus the VA. Great fit if you want protected time for research/teaching, strong division support, and competitive compensation with full benefits and relocation.

Employer: Fairview Hospital / Cleveland Clinic

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead staffing and patient flow for ortho, spine, ENT, and joint units. Ideal for an RN with strong clinical leadership skills who enjoys coaching staff and improving quality and safety.

Employer: CARIN Alliance

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Telemetry RN role focused on continuous cardiac monitoring and rapid assessment. Good match if you’re comfortable reading telemetry strips and want a fast-paced, team-based environment.

Employer: Mission Pet Health

Location: Milwaukee, WI (St. Francis Animal Hospital)

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $16–$19/hour base

Hands-on small animal care in an AAHA-accredited clinic with strong mentorship and growth paths (including vet tech credentialing support). Includes health benefits, 401k, discounted pet care, and access to a large veterinary network.

Employer: LifeStance Health

Location: Milwaukee/Brookfield, WI area

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $21/hour

Support psychologists by administering and scoring psychological and neuropsych tests. Great for BA/MA psychology grads who want clinical experience, flexible schedules, and full benefits in outpatient behavioral health.

Employer: Aurora Health Care

Location: Aurora Sinai, Milwaukee, WI

Type: Part-time (about 8 hrs/week) while in school

Salary: Not listed

Surgical/med-surg/telemetry externship on a fully staffed unit with no agency/travelers. Designed for May 2027 nursing grads who’ve completed med-surg and pharmacology and want a smoother transition into an RN role and residency.

Employer: Aurora Health Care

Location: Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time, weekend program

Salary: Not listed; Night diff $5/hr, weekend diff $4/hr

High-acuity cardiac ICU caring for complex interventional and pre-transplant patients at a six-time Magnet hospital. Best for RNs with 1+ year acute care experience and a passion for advanced cardiac care.

Employer: Vivent Health

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting at $72,000 (DOE)

Outpatient RN role in a mission-driven HIV clinic, blending direct patient care, education, triage, and care coordination. Strong benefits (PTO, 12 paid holidays, 401k match, paid parental leave) and may qualify for Public Service Loan Forgiveness.

Employer: Ascension (St. Francis Hospital)

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time, day shift

Salary: Not listed

Lead sterile processing operations, quality, and compliance across the system. Great for experienced sterile processing professionals ready for management, with strong benefits and tuition support.

Employer: Medical College of Wisconsin

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide genetic counseling, coordinate testing, and support research and education in a pediatric setting. Requires a master’s in genetic counseling and ABMG/ABGC certification (or within 2 years), plus access to MCW’s robust benefits and academic environment.

Employer: Ascension (St. Francis Hospital)

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time, nights (36 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed; sign-on bonus available

Night-shift med-surg RN role with strong benefits (403b match, PTO, tuition support). You’ll coordinate care, carry out orders, and lead discharge planning on a busy inpatient unit.

Employer: Children’s Wisconsin

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the employee pharmacy with medication prep, distribution, and inventory. Monday–Friday 9:30am–6:00pm, no weekends or holidays, perfect if you want stable hours plus pediatric hospital experience.

Employer: Ascension Healthcare Services

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: In-person (hours not specified)

Salary: $19.00–$29.71/hour

Hands-on tech role taking vitals, EKGs, and assisting with procedures in a hospital setting. Includes 403(b), tuition reimbursement, free parking, and on-site gym—good for those building clinical skills.

Employer: Children’s Wisconsin

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Part-time/casual (2 weekend shifts/month)

Salary: Not listed

Provide OT evaluations and treatment for pediatric inpatients, with a focus on development and family training. Requires OT license, NBCOT, and BLS; great if you want weekend work in a top children’s hospital.

Employer: Advocate Aurora Health

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Part-time while in school

Salary: Not listed

Neuro ICU externship caring for post-craniotomy, spine surgery, stroke, and seizure patients. Designed for May 2027 nursing grads who’ve completed med-surg and pharmacology and want high-acuity neuro experience and a path into an RN role.

Employer: Advocate Aurora Health

Location: Aurora St. Luke’s, Milwaukee, WI

Type: Part-time (8 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Externship on a 28-bed med/surg/tele observation unit with mostly ED admissions and short stays. Great for students who like variety, a fast pace, and are still deciding on a specialty.

Employer: Advocate Aurora Health

Location: Aurora St. Luke’s, Milwaukee, WI

Type: Part-time (8 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Cardiac-focused externship on a high-acuity interventional cardiology unit caring for STEMI, heart failure, and pre-op cardiac surgery/TAVR patients. Ideal if you’re a May 2027 grad drawn to cutting-edge cardiac care.

Employer: Children’s Wisconsin

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time (1.0 FTE)

Salary: Not listed

Advanced CVOR surg tech role in pediatric cardiac surgery, requiring 2+ years CVOR experience and completion of a surg tech program. You’ll be first scrub on complex heart cases and help support some of the most delicate surgeries in pediatrics.

Employer: Infinity Home Health Care

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Part-time (12–25 hrs/week)

Salary: $16/hour

CNA role providing in-person support with ADLs, vitals, and safe transfers in home and long-term care settings. Good option if you want flexible part-time hours and direct patient contact.

Employer: Children’s Wisconsin

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Leadership role overseeing language access programs and family services operations across the health system. Best for someone with 5+ years business ops (3+ in management), strong analytics, and interest in health equity and patient experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most employers here are hiring for multiple roles and often list related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.