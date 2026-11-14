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🏥 Milwaukee Healthcare Jobs: Multiple RN, Extern & Specialist Roles
Milwaukee’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now—from big academic centers to community clinics, there’s a lot hiring across nursing, allied health, and research.
Here are several solid openings in Milwaukee, WI you can skim and apply to fast.
Assistant/Associate Professor – Infectious Disease
Employer: Medical College of Wisconsin
Location: Milwaukee, WI (Froedtert & Zablocki VA)
Type: Full-time, faculty (tenure-eligible)
Salary: Not listed
Academic ID role with a mix of inpatient and outpatient care at a top-ranked quaternary center plus the VA. Great fit if you want protected time for research/teaching, strong division support, and competitive compensation with full benefits and relocation.
Nursing Supervisor (RN) – Surgical Units
Employer: Fairview Hospital / Cleveland Clinic
Location: Milwaukee, WI
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead staffing and patient flow for ortho, spine, ENT, and joint units. Ideal for an RN with strong clinical leadership skills who enjoys coaching staff and improving quality and safety.
Registered Nurse – Telemetry
Employer: CARIN Alliance
Location: Milwaukee, WI
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Telemetry RN role focused on continuous cardiac monitoring and rapid assessment. Good match if you’re comfortable reading telemetry strips and want a fast-paced, team-based environment.
Veterinary Assistant – St. Francis Animal Hospital
Employer: Mission Pet Health
Location: Milwaukee, WI (St. Francis Animal Hospital)
Type: Full-time, on-site
Salary: $16–$19/hour base
Hands-on small animal care in an AAHA-accredited clinic with strong mentorship and growth paths (including vet tech credentialing support). Includes health benefits, 401k, discounted pet care, and access to a large veterinary network.
Psychometrist
Employer: LifeStance Health
Location: Milwaukee/Brookfield, WI area
Type: Full-time, on-site
Salary: $21/hour
Support psychologists by administering and scoring psychological and neuropsych tests. Great for BA/MA psychology grads who want clinical experience, flexible schedules, and full benefits in outpatient behavioral health.
Nurse Extern II – Med Surg Ortho (May 2027 Grads) – Sinai
Employer: Aurora Health Care
Location: Aurora Sinai, Milwaukee, WI
Type: Part-time (about 8 hrs/week) while in school
Salary: Not listed
Surgical/med-surg/telemetry externship on a fully staffed unit with no agency/travelers. Designed for May 2027 nursing grads who’ve completed med-surg and pharmacology and want a smoother transition into an RN role and residency.
Registered Nurse (RN) – CICU Weekend Program
Employer: Aurora Health Care
Location: Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee, WI
Type: Full-time, weekend program
Salary: Not listed; Night diff $5/hr, weekend diff $4/hr
High-acuity cardiac ICU caring for complex interventional and pre-transplant patients at a six-time Magnet hospital. Best for RNs with 1+ year acute care experience and a passion for advanced cardiac care.
Clinic Nurse – HIV Care
Employer: Vivent Health
Location: Milwaukee, WI
Type: Full-time
Salary: Starting at $72,000 (DOE)
Outpatient RN role in a mission-driven HIV clinic, blending direct patient care, education, triage, and care coordination. Strong benefits (PTO, 12 paid holidays, 401k match, paid parental leave) and may qualify for Public Service Loan Forgiveness.
Sterile Processing Manager
Employer: Ascension (St. Francis Hospital)
Location: Milwaukee, WI
Type: Full-time, day shift
Salary: Not listed
Lead sterile processing operations, quality, and compliance across the system. Great for experienced sterile processing professionals ready for management, with strong benefits and tuition support.
Pediatric Genetic Counselor – Pediatrics
Employer: Medical College of Wisconsin
Location: Milwaukee, WI
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Provide genetic counseling, coordinate testing, and support research and education in a pediatric setting. Requires a master’s in genetic counseling and ABMG/ABGC certification (or within 2 years), plus access to MCW’s robust benefits and academic environment.
Registered Nurse – Med Surg (Nights)
Employer: Ascension (St. Francis Hospital)
Location: Milwaukee, WI
Type: Full-time, nights (36 hrs/week)
Salary: Not listed; sign-on bonus available
Night-shift med-surg RN role with strong benefits (403b match, PTO, tuition support). You’ll coordinate care, carry out orders, and lead discharge planning on a busy inpatient unit.
Pharmacy Tech I – Employee Prescription Center
Employer: Children’s Wisconsin
Location: Milwaukee, WI
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Support the employee pharmacy with medication prep, distribution, and inventory. Monday–Friday 9:30am–6:00pm, no weekends or holidays, perfect if you want stable hours plus pediatric hospital experience.
Patient Care Technician
Employer: Ascension Healthcare Services
Location: Milwaukee, WI
Type: In-person (hours not specified)
Salary: $19.00–$29.71/hour
Hands-on tech role taking vitals, EKGs, and assisting with procedures in a hospital setting. Includes 403(b), tuition reimbursement, free parking, and on-site gym—good for those building clinical skills.
Inpatient Occupational Therapist – Casual
Employer: Children’s Wisconsin
Location: Milwaukee, WI
Type: Part-time/casual (2 weekend shifts/month)
Salary: Not listed
Provide OT evaluations and treatment for pediatric inpatients, with a focus on development and family training. Requires OT license, NBCOT, and BLS; great if you want weekend work in a top children’s hospital.
Nurse Extern II – Neuro/Neurosurgical ICU (May 2027 Grads)
Employer: Advocate Aurora Health
Location: Milwaukee, WI
Type: Part-time while in school
Salary: Not listed
Neuro ICU externship caring for post-craniotomy, spine surgery, stroke, and seizure patients. Designed for May 2027 nursing grads who’ve completed med-surg and pharmacology and want high-acuity neuro experience and a path into an RN role.
Nurse Extern II – Medical Telemetry Observation (May 2027 Grads)
Employer: Advocate Aurora Health
Location: Aurora St. Luke’s, Milwaukee, WI
Type: Part-time (8 hrs/week)
Salary: Not listed
Externship on a 28-bed med/surg/tele observation unit with mostly ED admissions and short stays. Great for students who like variety, a fast pace, and are still deciding on a specialty.
Nurse Extern II – Cardiac Angioplasty 10S (May 2027 Grads)
Employer: Advocate Aurora Health
Location: Aurora St. Luke’s, Milwaukee, WI
Type: Part-time (8 hrs/week)
Salary: Not listed
Cardiac-focused externship on a high-acuity interventional cardiology unit caring for STEMI, heart failure, and pre-op cardiac surgery/TAVR patients. Ideal if you’re a May 2027 grad drawn to cutting-edge cardiac care.
CVOR Surgical Technologist – Pediatric Cardiac Surgery
Employer: Children’s Wisconsin
Location: Milwaukee, WI
Type: Full-time (1.0 FTE)
Salary: Not listed
Advanced CVOR surg tech role in pediatric cardiac surgery, requiring 2+ years CVOR experience and completion of a surg tech program. You’ll be first scrub on complex heart cases and help support some of the most delicate surgeries in pediatrics.
Certified Nursing Assistant
Employer: Infinity Home Health Care
Location: Milwaukee, WI
Type: Part-time (12–25 hrs/week)
Salary: $16/hour
CNA role providing in-person support with ADLs, vitals, and safe transfers in home and long-term care settings. Good option if you want flexible part-time hours and direct patient contact.
Manager, Business Operations & Family Services
Employer: Children’s Wisconsin
Location: Milwaukee, WI
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Leadership role overseeing language access programs and family services operations across the health system. Best for someone with 5+ years business ops (3+ in management), strong analytics, and interest in health equity and patient experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most employers here are hiring for multiple roles and often list related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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