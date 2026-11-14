Milwaukee’s hospitality scene is busy right now, from classic local spots to big hotel brands. If you like working with guests and don’t mind nights or weekends, there are some solid options open.

Employer: Marcus Hotels & Resorts (Hilton Milwaukee)

Marcus Hotels & Resorts (Hilton Milwaukee) Location: Milwaukee, WI (Downtown, connected to Baird Center)

Type: Full-time, salaried

Salary: $55,000–$60,000/year

Lead the front desk at the city’s largest hotel, fresh off a $40M renovation. You’ll manage front office staff, guest experience, and revenue details, with perks like free meals, free parking, hotel/restaurant discounts, PTO, early wage access, and benefits after 30 days.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes bonus opportunities)

Run a single Panda Express location and lead the team while you complete a paid 12+ week leadership training that can lead to General Manager. Comes with free meals, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision for full-time, and ongoing career development.

(Note: Another posting for Panda Store Manager in Milwaukee has the same role and details, so it’s not listed twice here.)

Employer: First Hospitality

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time, overnight

Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you’re a night owl. You’ll handle late check-ins, guest questions, and end-of-day reports. Insurance, PTO, and holiday pay all start Day 1, plus hotel/travel discounts and promotion opportunities.

Employer: MADER’S GERMAN RESTAURANT

Location: Milwaukee, WI (in person)

Type: Part-time (15–20 hours/week)

Pay: $7.25–$8.00/hour + tips

Great entry role at a well-known local restaurant. You’ll clear and reset tables, run food, and keep the dining room clean. Minimum age 16, with an employee discount and flexible schedule.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are open to different schedules and experience levels.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.