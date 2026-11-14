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Milwaukee
👔 Milwaukee Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings
12 days ago
Milwaukee’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in healthcare, finance, and operations. If you’ve got management experience, this is a good moment to make a move.
Project Manager – Energy and Mobility Solutions
- Employer: TechFlow, Inc.
- Location: Milwaukee, WI (travel up to 60%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead complex electrical construction projects in energy infrastructure and technology. You’ll manage scope, budgets, schedules, and cross-functional teams for federal-focused work at a 100% employee‑owned company with ESOP, 401(k) match, and strong benefits.
Events & Leagues Manager
- Employer: Milwaukee Kickers Soccer Club
- Location: Milwaukee, WI – Uihlein Soccer Park
- Type: Full-time (hours vary, evenings/weekends)
- Salary: $60,000/year
Run indoor and outdoor soccer tournaments, leagues, and special events for a major local club. Great fit if you love sports, can lead staff and volunteers, and enjoy budgeting, scheduling, and community partnerships.
PU&R Contact Center Operations and Transformation Manager
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Milwaukee, WI (travel up to 50%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $144,000 – $241,000/year (plus potential bonus)
Lead large-scale contact center and customer service transformations for Power, Utilities & Renewables clients. This role mixes strategy, AI-enabled service design, and hands-on delivery, ideal for someone with 8+ years in contact center operations or consulting.
Regional Director of Case Management Services
- Employer: Ascension
- Location: Glendale, WI – Ascension St. Mary’s (Milwaukee area)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (eligible for annual bonus)
Provide regional leadership for case management programs across the facility. Requires a Wisconsin RN license and strong leadership background, with robust benefits including health coverage, 403(b) match, PTO, tuition support, and family benefits.
Complex Assistant Manager
- Employer: RBC Wealth Management
- Location: Milwaukee, WI – 833 E Michigan St
- Type: Full-time, salaried
- Salary: Not listed (bonus and flexible benefits available)
Oversee operations and staff across multiple wealth management branches. You’ll handle hiring, training, compliance, risk, and budgeting—ideal if you have Series 7, 8 (or 9/10), 66, and several years of leadership in the industry.
District Operations Manager
- Employer: EquipmentShare
- Location: Milwaukee, WI (multiple rental yards)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $125,000 – $145,000/year
Lead operations across several rental locations, focusing on team building, P&L reviews, performance metrics, and safety. Comes with solid perks like full medical, PTO, 401(k) match, wellness programs, and paid volunteer time.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their sites.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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