Milwaukee’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in healthcare, finance, and operations. If you’ve got management experience, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: TechFlow, Inc.

TechFlow, Inc. Location: Milwaukee, WI (travel up to 60%)

(travel up to 60%) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead complex electrical construction projects in energy infrastructure and technology. You’ll manage scope, budgets, schedules, and cross-functional teams for federal-focused work at a 100% employee‑owned company with ESOP, 401(k) match, and strong benefits.

Employer: Milwaukee Kickers Soccer Club

Location: Milwaukee, WI – Uihlein Soccer Park

Type: Full-time (hours vary, evenings/weekends)

(hours vary, evenings/weekends) Salary: $60,000/year

Run indoor and outdoor soccer tournaments, leagues, and special events for a major local club. Great fit if you love sports, can lead staff and volunteers, and enjoy budgeting, scheduling, and community partnerships.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Milwaukee, WI (travel up to 50%)

(travel up to 50%) Type: Full-time

Salary: $144,000 – $241,000/year (plus potential bonus)

Lead large-scale contact center and customer service transformations for Power, Utilities & Renewables clients. This role mixes strategy, AI-enabled service design, and hands-on delivery, ideal for someone with 8+ years in contact center operations or consulting.

Employer: Ascension

Location: Glendale, WI – Ascension St. Mary’s (Milwaukee area)

(Milwaukee area) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (eligible for annual bonus)

Provide regional leadership for case management programs across the facility. Requires a Wisconsin RN license and strong leadership background, with robust benefits including health coverage, 403(b) match, PTO, tuition support, and family benefits.

Employer: RBC Wealth Management

Location: Milwaukee, WI – 833 E Michigan St

Type: Full-time, salaried

Salary: Not listed (bonus and flexible benefits available)

Oversee operations and staff across multiple wealth management branches. You’ll handle hiring, training, compliance, risk, and budgeting—ideal if you have Series 7, 8 (or 9/10), 66, and several years of leadership in the industry.

Employer: EquipmentShare

Location: Milwaukee, WI (multiple rental yards)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $125,000 – $145,000/year

Lead operations across several rental locations, focusing on team building, P&L reviews, performance metrics, and safety. Comes with solid perks like full medical, PTO, 401(k) match, wellness programs, and paid volunteer time.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their sites.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.