Milwaukee’s education scene is busy right now—schools and universities are hiring across classrooms, coaching, and family support. If you like working with students or families, there’s a good mix of options here.

Employer: St. Augustine Preparatory Academy

St. Augustine Preparatory Academy Location: Milwaukee, WI (South Campus)

Type: Full-time, 10-month school year

Salary: Not listed

This role teaches 3rd–5th grade students with disabilities in a faith-based, high-resources K4–12 school. Great fit if you love special education, want strong curriculum and facilities, and value a Christian environment with lots of professional development support.

Employer: Mount Mary University

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time, tenure-track Assistant Professor

Salary: Not listed

Teach BSN students in classroom, lab, and clinical settings while helping run a grant-funded project that supports nursing students from disadvantaged backgrounds. Ideal for an MSN-prepared nurse (PhD/DNP preferred) who enjoys mentoring, curriculum work, and inclusive education.

Employer: Aurora Health Care (Advocate Health)

Location: Milwaukee, WI (travel required)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Use your advanced nursing and education skills to design training that improves nursing practice across the system. Best for an experienced RN with a graduate degree and NPD certification who likes leading change, coaching adult learners, and working across sites.

Employer: Nextgen Early Care Center

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: Not listed

Lead a classroom for young children, plan daily activities, and partner closely with families. Good match if you have early childhood experience, enjoy setting the tone for the room, and want a hands-on role in kids’ social-emotional growth.

Employer: Seton Catholic Schools

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time, 12-month, non-exempt

Salary: Not listed

Be the main bridge between school and families—support attendance, connect families to resources, and guide them through enrollment. Great for a people-person with strong organization skills; bilingual English/Spanish is a plus.

Employer: Cristo Rey Jesuit High School Milwaukee

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Seasonal, part-time (stipend)

Season Dates: March 22, 2026 – May 31, 2027

Lead the girls’ soccer program and help student-athletes grow in skill, character, and leadership at a Catholic Jesuit high school. Best for someone with prior coaching or high-level playing experience who loves mentoring teens.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on schedules and requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.