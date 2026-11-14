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Milwaukee
🛒 Milwaukee Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
12 days ago
Milwaukee’s customer service and retail scene is busy right now—lots of front-line roles plus a few solid paths into management. Here are several options worth a look this week.
Store Manager - Corners of Brookfield
- Employer: ALO
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a full store team for this yoga/athleisure brand—own sales, operations, visuals, and people development. Expect fast pace, weekend/holiday coverage, and strong perks like employee discount, wellness club access, 401(k) match, and clothing allowance.
Customer Service Representative - Hybrid
- Employer: Rising Medical Solutions
- Location: Milwaukee, WI (onsite then hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $19.00–$22.00/hour
Handle inbound/outbound calls from medical providers about bill review, with Mon–Fri, 8:30–5:00 hours and 1 in-office day per week after 90 days. Comes with health insurance, 401(k) + match, PTO, paid holidays, and a casual, close‑knit team.
Customer Service Associate I
- Employer: Family Dollar
- Location: 2214 N 35th St, Milwaukee, WI 53208
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run the register, help customers, stock shelves, and keep the store clean. Good fit if you want flexible hours, retail experience, and access to benefits like medical, retirement plans, and educational assistance.
Retail Store Manager
- Employer: BeMobile, Inc (Verizon retailer)
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Total Compensation: $50,000–$70,000+ (base + commission)
Lead a wireless store team, drive sales, and coach associates in a tech-focused environment. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, parental leave, Verizon discounts, and strong career growth support.
Manager Trainee
- Employer: Menards
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (extra $3/hour on Sat/Sun)
Paid training program that prepares you for retail management with a promote‑from‑within culture. Offers store discount, profit sharing, medical/dental, flexible scheduling, and paths into stores, corporate, manufacturing, or distribution.
Assistant Store Manager - 3861
- Employer: Extra Space Storage
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $16.00–$19.00/hour
Support daily operations at a self‑storage site—customer service, rentals, payments, and keeping the property clean and safe. Daytime hours, PTO, 401(k) with generous match, medical options with HSA contribution, and growth opportunities.
Assistant Store Manager - 3860
- Employer: Extra Space Storage
- Location: Milwaukee, WI (multiple stores in district)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: Not listed (similar role to 3861)
Day-shift role (office closes at 6pm, location closed Sundays) supporting several storage locations. Mix of customer service, sales, and light facility upkeep, with PTO, 401(k) match, medical benefits, and company-wide advancement.
Geek Squad Agent (Retail Store)
- Employer: Best Buy
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Front-line tech support in-store—check in devices, help customers understand issues, and assist with basic setups and repairs. Requires some retail/customer service experience and offers competitive pay, employee discount, and wellness/retirement benefits.
On-Site Customer Service Representative
- Employer: Sharecare
- Location: On-site in a Milwaukee medical facility
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Answer calls and emails from patients and providers, handle medical records requests, and explain program benefits. Good fit if you have medical records/ROI experience and want steady on-site work in healthcare.
Team Member (Cashiers & Pricers)
- Employer: Goodwill Greater Milwaukee & Chicago – Palmer Store
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- Type: Part-time
- Starting Pay: $15.00/hour
Work as a cashier or pricer supporting Goodwill’s mission, with lots of variety and movement. Offers flexible scheduling, 20% store discount, referral bonuses, and growth opportunities in a large, mission-driven organization.
Guest Services Representative I – Seasonal
- Employer: Discovery World
- Location: Milwaukee, WI (museum)
- Type: Part-time, seasonal (through Jan 18, 2027)
- Pay Rate: $13.00/hour
Be the first point of contact for museum guests—run exhibits, answer questions, and support hands‑on STEM learning. Schedule runs Mon–Sun, 8:45am–4:15pm, ideal if you like science, education, and working with families.
Game Master
- Employer: Realm VR (3rd Street Market)
- Location: Milwaukee, WI 53203
- Type: Part-time (14–23 hours/week)
- Pay Range: $15.00–$27.51/hour
Help guests have a great virtual reality experience—explain games, run sessions, handle payments, and keep equipment clean and working. Offers a flexible schedule, employee discount, and a consistent weekly shift pattern.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing and often have related roles open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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