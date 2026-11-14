Milwaukee’s customer service and retail scene is busy right now—lots of front-line roles plus a few solid paths into management. Here are several options worth a look this week.

Employer: ALO

ALO Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a full store team for this yoga/athleisure brand—own sales, operations, visuals, and people development. Expect fast pace, weekend/holiday coverage, and strong perks like employee discount, wellness club access, 401(k) match, and clothing allowance.

Employer: Rising Medical Solutions

Location: Milwaukee, WI (onsite then hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $19.00–$22.00/hour

Handle inbound/outbound calls from medical providers about bill review, with Mon–Fri, 8:30–5:00 hours and 1 in-office day per week after 90 days. Comes with health insurance, 401(k) + match, PTO, paid holidays, and a casual, close‑knit team.

Employer: Family Dollar

Location: 2214 N 35th St, Milwaukee, WI 53208

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the register, help customers, stock shelves, and keep the store clean. Good fit if you want flexible hours, retail experience, and access to benefits like medical, retirement plans, and educational assistance.

Employer: BeMobile, Inc (Verizon retailer)

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Total Compensation: $50,000–$70,000+ (base + commission)

Lead a wireless store team, drive sales, and coach associates in a tech-focused environment. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, parental leave, Verizon discounts, and strong career growth support.

Employer: Menards

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (extra $3/hour on Sat/Sun)

Paid training program that prepares you for retail management with a promote‑from‑within culture. Offers store discount, profit sharing, medical/dental, flexible scheduling, and paths into stores, corporate, manufacturing, or distribution.

Employer: Extra Space Storage

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $16.00–$19.00/hour

Support daily operations at a self‑storage site—customer service, rentals, payments, and keeping the property clean and safe. Daytime hours, PTO, 401(k) with generous match, medical options with HSA contribution, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Extra Space Storage

Location: Milwaukee, WI (multiple stores in district)

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: Not listed (similar role to 3861)

Day-shift role (office closes at 6pm, location closed Sundays) supporting several storage locations. Mix of customer service, sales, and light facility upkeep, with PTO, 401(k) match, medical benefits, and company-wide advancement.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line tech support in-store—check in devices, help customers understand issues, and assist with basic setups and repairs. Requires some retail/customer service experience and offers competitive pay, employee discount, and wellness/retirement benefits.

Employer: Sharecare

Location: On-site in a Milwaukee medical facility

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Answer calls and emails from patients and providers, handle medical records requests, and explain program benefits. Good fit if you have medical records/ROI experience and want steady on-site work in healthcare.

Employer: Goodwill Greater Milwaukee & Chicago – Palmer Store

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Part-time

Starting Pay: $15.00/hour

Work as a cashier or pricer supporting Goodwill’s mission, with lots of variety and movement. Offers flexible scheduling, 20% store discount, referral bonuses, and growth opportunities in a large, mission-driven organization.

Employer: Discovery World

Location: Milwaukee, WI (museum)

Type: Part-time, seasonal (through Jan 18, 2027)

Pay Rate: $13.00/hour

Be the first point of contact for museum guests—run exhibits, answer questions, and support hands‑on STEM learning. Schedule runs Mon–Sun, 8:45am–4:15pm, ideal if you like science, education, and working with families.

Employer: Realm VR (3rd Street Market)

Location: Milwaukee, WI 53203

Type: Part-time (14–23 hours/week)

Pay Range: $15.00–$27.51/hour

Help guests have a great virtual reality experience—explain games, run sessions, handle payments, and keep equipment clean and working. Offers a flexible schedule, employee discount, and a consistent weekly shift pattern.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing and often have related roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.