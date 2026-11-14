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Milwaukee
🤝 Milwaukee Community & Social Services Roles – Multiple Openings
12 days ago
Milwaukee’s social services scene is busy right now, especially at Wisconsin Community Services (WCS). If you care about mental health, reentry, or youth, there are several ways to plug in.
Certified Peer Specialist – CORE
- Employer: Wisconsin Community Services, Inc.
- Location: Milwaukee, WI (community-based across Milwaukee County)
- Type: Other (mobile, community role)
- Salary: Not listed
Use your lived experience with mental health or substance use to mentor youth and young adults in their first episode of psychosis. You’ll do 1:1 support, help with recovery planning, and travel in the community to meet clients where they are.
Peer Support Specialist (Part Time) – Joshua Glover
- Employer: Wisconsin Community Services, Inc.
- Location: Milwaukee, WI (adult correctional residential reentry center)
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Part-time role for a Certified Peer Support Specialist supporting adults before and after release. You’ll mentor residents, help with reentry plans, run groups and house meetings, and link people to community resources.
Care Navigator – WHARP Program
- Employer: Wisconsin Community Services, Inc.
- Location: Based at Waukesha County DHHS, serving the Milwaukee/Waukesha area
- Type: Full-time (on-site with community outreach)
- Salary: Not listed
Work on-site at Waukesha County DHHS helping women with substance use and behavioral health needs connect to treatment, housing, benefits, and more. This is a good fit if you like care coordination, advocacy, and detailed follow-up.
Recovery Support Coordinator – RSC
- Employer: Wisconsin Community Services, Inc.
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Bachelor’s-level role coordinating substance use treatment and recovery supports for adults referred by Milwaukee County Behavioral Health Services and other agencies. You’ll manage a caseload, lead Recovery Support Team meetings, and stay on call for crisis support.
Youth Advisor – Violence Reduction Program (VRP)
- Employer: Wisconsin Community Services, Inc.
- Location: Milwaukee, WI (Milwaukee Public Schools sites)
- Type: Follows MPS school calendar
- Salary: Not listed
Mentor 20–25 MPS students through 1:1 and group work, conflict mediation, and positive youth activities during the school year and summer. You’ll travel between up to seven locations and work closely with school staff and families.
If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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