Milwaukee’s social services scene is busy right now, especially at Wisconsin Community Services (WCS). If you care about mental health, reentry, or youth, there are several ways to plug in.

Employer: Wisconsin Community Services, Inc.

Wisconsin Community Services, Inc. Location: Milwaukee, WI (community-based across Milwaukee County)

(community-based across Milwaukee County) Type: Other (mobile, community role)

Other (mobile, community role) Salary: Not listed

Use your lived experience with mental health or substance use to mentor youth and young adults in their first episode of psychosis. You’ll do 1:1 support, help with recovery planning, and travel in the community to meet clients where they are.

Employer: Wisconsin Community Services, Inc.

Wisconsin Community Services, Inc. Location: Milwaukee, WI (adult correctional residential reentry center)

(adult correctional residential reentry center) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Part-time role for a Certified Peer Support Specialist supporting adults before and after release. You’ll mentor residents, help with reentry plans, run groups and house meetings, and link people to community resources.

Employer: Wisconsin Community Services, Inc.

Wisconsin Community Services, Inc. Location: Based at Waukesha County DHHS, serving the Milwaukee/Waukesha area

Type: Full-time (on-site with community outreach)

Full-time (on-site with community outreach) Salary: Not listed

Work on-site at Waukesha County DHHS helping women with substance use and behavioral health needs connect to treatment, housing, benefits, and more. This is a good fit if you like care coordination, advocacy, and detailed follow-up.

Employer: Wisconsin Community Services, Inc.

Wisconsin Community Services, Inc. Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Bachelor’s-level role coordinating substance use treatment and recovery supports for adults referred by Milwaukee County Behavioral Health Services and other agencies. You’ll manage a caseload, lead Recovery Support Team meetings, and stay on call for crisis support.

Employer: Wisconsin Community Services, Inc.

Wisconsin Community Services, Inc. Location: Milwaukee, WI (Milwaukee Public Schools sites)

Type: Follows MPS school calendar

Follows MPS school calendar Salary: Not listed

Mentor 20–25 MPS students through 1:1 and group work, conflict mediation, and positive youth activities during the school year and summer. You’ll travel between up to seven locations and work closely with school staff and families.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.