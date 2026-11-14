Milwaukee has steady demand right now for people who can keep buildings, vehicles, and equipment in top shape. If you like hands-on work and seeing the results right away, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: UMOS

UMOS Location: Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee, WI Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $13.64–$17.05/hour + up to $3,000 in first-year incentive pay

This role mixes indoor cleaning with some light grounds work like snow removal and lawn care. Strong benefits (PTO, 15 paid holidays, health, dental, vision, 401(k) with employer contribution) make this a solid long-term option.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Exclusive Mobile Details Location: Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee, WI Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Perfect if you enjoy working on cars and being out and about instead of stuck inside one building. You’ll travel to clients, use your own detailing gear, and handle full interior and exterior cleaning with a focus on quality and customer service.

Employer: Milwaukee Youth Arts Center (MYAC)

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee, WI Type: Part-time (up to 32 hours/week, mostly mornings)

Part-time (up to 32 hours/week, mostly mornings) Pay: $18.00–$22.00/hour

Great fit if you like a mix of light maintenance, event setup, and front-desk hospitality in a youth arts setting. You’ll help with room setups, basic building systems, snow removal, and guest support across two busy creative buildings.

Employer: First Onsite

First Onsite Location: Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee, WI Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Hands-on disaster recovery work helping homes and businesses after water, fire, or mold damage. Expect physical work, learning mitigation skills, and benefits including medical, dental, vision, 401(k), life insurance, and PTO.

Employer: JLL

JLL Location: Milwaukee, WI (on-site)

Milwaukee, WI (on-site) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

For experienced techs (about 4+ years) who can handle HVAC/R plus plumbing, electrical, and general building repairs. Comes with a strong benefits package including 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, paid parental leave, PTO, and holidays.

Employer: Stainless Foundry & Engineering

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee, WI Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $28.00–$32.00/hour

Industrial maintenance role where you’ll repair production equipment, do fabrication, light electrical, welding, and preventive maintenance. Good fit if you have 2–4 years’ maintenance experience and want solid pay plus 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, and PTO.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.