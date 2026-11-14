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🏗️ Milwaukee Architecture & Engineering Roles With Multiple Openings
Milwaukee’s design and engineering scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry-level programs to senior planning roles. Here are several local openings worth a look if you like building, fixing, or designing how things work.
Architectural Designer (Contract-to-Hire)
- Employer: Actalent
- Location: Milwaukee, WI (onsite)
- Type: Contract to Hire, Full-Time
- Salary: $55,000 – $95,000 (range listed in posting)
- Application deadline: Nov 27, 2026
Work on commercial building projects from concept through construction documents using Revit and AutoCAD. Good fit if you have 3+ years of architectural design experience and want steady project work with a path to long-term placement.
Associate Engineer – Gas Measurement
- Employer: WEC Energy Group
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- Type: Full-Time
- Salary range: $68,436 – $118,053
- Application deadline: Nov 30, 2026
Entry-level friendly role (December 2026 grads considered) supporting natural gas metering equipment design, troubleshooting, and field support. Strong option if you have an engineering degree and want to grow in a large Midwest utility with clear pay bands.
Lab Planner
- Employer: HGA
- Location: Milwaukee, WI (also hiring in Minneapolis, MN and Madison, WI)
- Type: Full-Time
- Salary range: $92,000 – $126,000
Lead planning and programming for complex lab and research facilities, from space analysis to stakeholder workshops. Best for someone with 10+ years of planning experience, strong software skills (AutoCAD, Revit, Rhino, GIS, Adobe), and an interest in science and tech environments.
NextGen Hardware Engineer – Controls (Rotational Program)
- Employer: Johnson Controls
- Location: Milwaukee, WI (onsite; rotations across U.S.)
- Type: Full-Time, 18‑month rotational program
- Starting pay: $75,000 + $5,000 sign-on bonus
An 18‑month program with 4 rotations across engineering and business functions, plus Day 1 benefits and paid time off. Great for recent engineering grads who want hands-on work in controls, product development, and operations and are open to travel and temporary relocation.
Calibration Technician – Level 2
- Employer: Trescal
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- Type: Likely Full-Time (not explicitly stated)
- Salary: Not listed
Provide mechanical and electrical calibration for test and measurement equipment, sometimes at customer sites. Ideal if you have 3+ years of calibration experience (or military PMEL/TMDE background) and like hands-on lab work with customer interaction.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles. Keep your resume handy and apply while these are still live.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.