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📋 Milwaukee admin & clerical roundup – several solid roles
Milwaukee has some nice admin and clerical roles right now, especially in healthcare and public service. Most of these are weekday schedules with good stability and benefits.
Office Manager (Contract)
Employer: DataStaff, Inc. (supporting a direct client)
Location: Milwaukee, WI (North American HQ)
Type: Contract, hybrid – on site Mon–Thu, remote most Fridays
Salary: Not listed
This role runs day‑to‑day office operations, supports VPs, manages vendors, and helps plan events. Good fit if you have 3+ years office management/admin experience, are strong with Microsoft 365/SharePoint, and are comfortable using AI tools to streamline admin work.
Clinical Office Assistant (Pulmonary Services)
Employer: Aurora Health Care / Aurora Medical Group
Location: Milwaukee, WI
Type: Full-time
Schedule: Mon–Fri, approx. 8am–5pm, no weekends or holidays
Salary: Not listed
Front‑desk and admin support in a pulmonary clinic: greeting patients, scheduling, phones, medical records, insurance coordination, and basic reporting. Requires HS diploma/GED and ~1 year of scheduling/customer service/admin experience.
Front Desk Receptionist – Dental
Employer: Familia Dental
Location: Midtown Milwaukee, 5341 W Fond du Lac Ave
Type: Full-time (30–40 hrs/week)
Schedule: Hours between Mon–Fri 7:30am–5:30pm and Sat 8:30am–4:30pm; must be available some Saturdays
Salary: Not listed
Busy, community‑focused dental office front desk: check‑in, phones, scheduling, insurance verification, claims, and records. Dental office experience is preferred but not required; training is provided. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and more.
Medical Secretary – Experience Required
Employer: Midwest Nephrology Associates
Location: Milwaukee, WI
Type: Full-time, on-site
Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:30am–5:00pm, no nights or weekends
Pay: From $20.00/hour
Handles phones, check‑in/out, EPIC messages, referrals, prior auths, prescription refills, and some rooming/vitals in a multi‑physician clinic. Requires 2+ years medical secretary/reception experience, EPIC preferred, and current CPR. Includes 401(k) with match, health/dental/vision, HSA, PTO, and more.
Office Operations Associate – Administrative Support
Employer: Wisconsin Department of Children and Families – Division of Milwaukee Child Welfare
Location: 635 N. 26th St, Milwaukee, WI (100% on-site)
Type: Full-time, State of Wisconsin
Pay: $23.16/hour (about $48,172/year), depending on qualifications
Deadline to Apply: 11:59 PM, Sunday, November 22, 2026
Provides admin support across child welfare bureaus: mail, records, databases, public records responses, and general office operations. Needs experience with confidential info, MS Word/Excel, and customer service. Comes with full State of Wisconsin benefits and pension.
Therapy Coordinator – Full-time
Employer: Children’s Wisconsin
Location: Milwaukee, WI
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Clinic‑based scheduling and coordination role: manage complex therapy schedules (including multidisciplinary clinics), handle calls/texts/faxes, support care coordination, and keep provider templates updated. Requires HS diploma/GED and 1+ year clinic scheduling experience; strong organization and EMR skills are key.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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