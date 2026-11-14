Milwaukee has some nice admin and clerical roles right now, especially in healthcare and public service. Most of these are weekday schedules with good stability and benefits.

Employer: DataStaff, Inc. (supporting a direct client)

Location: Milwaukee, WI (North American HQ)

Type: Contract, hybrid – on site Mon–Thu, remote most Fridays

Salary: Not listed

This role runs day‑to‑day office operations, supports VPs, manages vendors, and helps plan events. Good fit if you have 3+ years office management/admin experience, are strong with Microsoft 365/SharePoint, and are comfortable using AI tools to streamline admin work.

Employer: Aurora Health Care / Aurora Medical Group

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, approx. 8am–5pm, no weekends or holidays

Salary: Not listed

Front‑desk and admin support in a pulmonary clinic: greeting patients, scheduling, phones, medical records, insurance coordination, and basic reporting. Requires HS diploma/GED and ~1 year of scheduling/customer service/admin experience.

Employer: Familia Dental

Location: Midtown Milwaukee, 5341 W Fond du Lac Ave

Type: Full-time (30–40 hrs/week)

Schedule: Hours between Mon–Fri 7:30am–5:30pm and Sat 8:30am–4:30pm; must be available some Saturdays

Salary: Not listed

Busy, community‑focused dental office front desk: check‑in, phones, scheduling, insurance verification, claims, and records. Dental office experience is preferred but not required; training is provided. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and more.

Employer: Midwest Nephrology Associates

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time, on-site

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:30am–5:00pm, no nights or weekends

Pay: From $20.00/hour

Handles phones, check‑in/out, EPIC messages, referrals, prior auths, prescription refills, and some rooming/vitals in a multi‑physician clinic. Requires 2+ years medical secretary/reception experience, EPIC preferred, and current CPR. Includes 401(k) with match, health/dental/vision, HSA, PTO, and more.

Employer: Wisconsin Department of Children and Families – Division of Milwaukee Child Welfare

Location: 635 N. 26th St, Milwaukee, WI (100% on-site)

Type: Full-time, State of Wisconsin

Pay: $23.16/hour (about $48,172/year), depending on qualifications

Deadline to Apply: 11:59 PM, Sunday, November 22, 2026

Provides admin support across child welfare bureaus: mail, records, databases, public records responses, and general office operations. Needs experience with confidential info, MS Word/Excel, and customer service. Comes with full State of Wisconsin benefits and pension.

Employer: Children’s Wisconsin

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Clinic‑based scheduling and coordination role: manage complex therapy schedules (including multidisciplinary clinics), handle calls/texts/faxes, support care coordination, and keep provider templates updated. Requires HS diploma/GED and 1+ year clinic scheduling experience; strong organization and EMR skills are key.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.