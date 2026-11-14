Milwaukee’s finance scene is busy right now—public, private, and government employers are all hiring. If you’ve got accounting or tax skills, there’s a solid mix of hands-on and leadership roles open.

Employer: Truity Partners (supporting a public company)

Location: Glendale, WI (100% onsite)

Type: Contract, 6–12 months, full-time

Salary: Not listed

Step into a seasoned team and own month-end close, reporting, SOX/internal controls, and audit support. Great fit if you have 5+ years’ experience, strong GAAP skills, and want big-company exposure without a long-term commitment.

Employer: CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen)

Location: Milwaukee, WI (Midwest region SLG practice)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Market-based; examples given for MN/IL (~$72K–$131K depending on state)

Join a fast-growing state & local government audit group serving cities, counties, and agencies. You’ll lead assurance engagements, audit complex areas, and help train staff, ideal if you have 2+ years of audit and want a clear path to leadership.

Employer: Sonoco

Location: Milwaukee or DeForest, WI (onsite at manufacturing facility)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $107,760–$121,230 + ~7.5% annual bonus

Own all plant accounting and controllership and be the key finance partner to the Plant Manager. Great for someone with manufacturing experience who likes being on the floor, digging into variances, inventory, and KPIs while leading a small finance team.

Employer: CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen)

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Ranges shared for several states (e.g., $108K–$213K depending on location)

High-impact tax consulting role focused on accounting method changes, revenue/expense recognition, inventory, capitalization, and cost recovery. Designed for a CPA with ~6+ years in a large firm who enjoys deep technical research and advising clients on complex tax timing strategies.

Employer: Northwestern Mutual

Location: Milwaukee, WI (hybrid, some WFH)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (typically mix of commissions/fees)

Client-facing role providing retirement planning, investments, and holistic financial advice. Good match if you have strong people skills, ethics, and a desire to impact clients’ lives, and want to build your own book with a long-established Milwaukee-based firm.

Employer: BDO USA

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary (National Range): $95,000–$160,000

Blend indirect tax (sales & use, GST/VAT) with technology implementation (Vertex, OneSource, Avalara, Sovos, Power BI, Alteryx). You’ll lead client projects, manage ERP integrations, and train teams, ideal if you’ve led 4+ years of tax tech implementations and like client-facing work.

Employer: BDO USA

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary (National Range): $95,000–$160,000

Lead multi-state income/franchise tax work: complex return reviews, SALT consulting, controversy, and planning. Great for someone with 4+ years of SALT experience who wants to manage teams, handle audits, and be the go-to advisor for state tax strategy.

Employer: City of Milwaukee – Milwaukee Water Works

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time, municipal

Salary: $108,967–$131,235 (higher range for city residents)

Run the Accounting Services unit for a $150M+ utility, overseeing GASB/GAAP/PSC compliance, audits, debt service, budgeting, and staff management. Strong fit if you have a Bachelor’s in Accounting + 5 years’ experience (1+ year supervisory) and want stable public-sector leadership.

Employer: BDO USA

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary Examples: State ranges shared (e.g., $80K–$125K depending on location)

Mid-level corporate tax role where you’ll review returns, handle ASC 740 provisions, research issues, and supervise associates. Ideal if you have ~3+ years of tax, want more ownership of client relationships, and like provision work.

Employer: U.S. Bank

Location: Milwaukee, WI (3+ days/week onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,435–$71,100

Entry-to-mid level role supporting mutual funds, ETFs, and other investment vehicles with financial statements, compliance, and SEC/GAAP reporting. Good step if you have 1–2 years in accounting/finance and want to grow in the investment/fund space with strong benefits.

Employer: Hammes

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on private equity healthcare real estate funds, handling GAAP financials, capital calls/distributions, cash forecasting, line-of-credit usage, and investor reporting. Great for a 2+ year accountant (CPA preferred) who wants exposure to fund structures, waterfalls, and SEC-registered advisor work.

Employer: Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Compensation: ~$24/hour + benefits

Hands-on role handling AR, AP, cash receipts/disbursements, and GL posting for a boutique hotel environment. Nice fit if you have 2+ years of accounting, like hospitality, and want a steady role with a national brand.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s flexibility in level or focus. And if you’re job-hunting, now’s a good time to freshen up that resume and start applying.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.